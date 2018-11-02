NEWS: Around the Arctic

Grab an extra hour of sleep this weekend

Clocks fall back one hour early this Sunday morning

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Clocks throughout most of Nunavut and Nunavik will roll back one hour at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 4. Clocks throughout most of Nunavut and Nunavik will roll back one hour at 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 4.

November 02, 2018 - 4:00 pm

You can look forward to getting an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

That’s because time-keeping devices throughout most of North America will turn back by one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 4.

This will mark the end of daylight saving time and a return to standard time.

For most Nunavut and Nunavik residents, this means more light in the morning and early darkness that starts to close in by early afternoon, depending on your latitude.

The exception is Coral Harbour—because Southampton Island’s time zone is tied to Saskatchewan’s, where daylight saving time is not observed throughout most of the province.

According to http://www.timeanddate.com, other regions of Canada that don’t use daylight saving time include the Lower North Shore of Quebec, parts of British Columbia and parts of southwest Ontario.

Most digital devices like smartphones, tablets and notebook computers will change their internal clocks automatically.

But when you get up on Sunday morning, don’t forget to change any manual time-keeping devices that are not connected to the internet.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. March 10, 2019.