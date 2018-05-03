NEWS: Around the Arctic

Quebec police seek public’s help finding young Inuk man

Kevin Okpik, 18, went missing May 1 in Beauce region of Quebec

Have you seen this young man? Kevin Okpik, 18 was last seen May 1 in the town of Saint-Georges de Beauce, Que., wearing a black windbreaker, a black cap with a Fox brand logo, grey jogging pants with a Fox brand logo, black Nike sneakers and a pair of smoked glasses. He's five feet, six inches tall, and weighs 149 pounds, or 68 kilograms, with a scar over his left eye. Anyone who has seen the young man can call 911, or contact the Sûreté du Québec central criminal information division at 1-800-659 -4264. (SQ PHOTO)

The Sûreté du Québec provincial police force is seeking information that could help locate a young Inuk man, Kevin Okpik, 18, who was last seen May 1 in the town of Saint-Georges de Beauce, Que.

“His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety,” the SQ said yesterday in a release.

Okpik is from Quaqtaq in Nunavik, but was most recently living in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of southern Quebec, also known as the Beauce.

Police describe him as five feet, six inches tall, and weighing 149 pounds, or 68 kilograms.

He has a scar over his left eye, police said.

Okpik was last seen walking to work in Saint-Georges de Beauce.

At that time, he was wearing a black windbreaker, a black cap with a Fox brand logo, grey jogging pants with a Fox brand logo, black Nike sneakers and a pair of smoked glasses.

Anyone who has seen the young man may call 911, the SQ said.

And anyone with information that could help locate him may call the SQ central criminal information division at 1-800-659-4264.























