Head of Inuit corporation pleads not guilty to assault

Harry Flaherty’s trial set for June 26, 2019

October 26, 2018 - 8:10 am

Qikiqtaaluk Corp. President Harry Flaherty will stand trial next year for one count of assault, now that he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Flaherty was not present in the Nunavut courtroom and neither was his lawyer when a not-guilty plea was entered on Thursday, Oct. 25, by a defence lawyer acting as agent.

Flaherty, 59, is represented by Ottawa-based lawyer Sean May. He is accused of assaulting a woman around July 8.

The trial is set for two hours on June 26, 2019. Justice of the Peace Joseph Murdoch-Flowers told the court that the trial could take place earlier, in February, but the June date was chosen based on the defence lawyer’s schedule.

“The record should show that Feb. 6 is available for a trial, but the defence has requested the trial be put over … based on the availability of counsel,” Murdoch-Flowers said.