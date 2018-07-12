NEWS: Nunavut

Hunter training now online in Nunavut

"Our main goal is to make hunting education easily accessible to Nunavummiut"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Online training could help Nunavut hunters learn about safety and regulations around wildlife harvesting in the territory. (FILE PHOTO) Online training could help Nunavut hunters learn about safety and regulations around wildlife harvesting in the territory. (FILE PHOTO)

July 12, 2018 - 8:25 am

In Nunavut, family members usually pass down traditional skills like hunting and harvesting.

But now, you can get help online with learning to hunt, according to the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Environment.

And, you can do it for free.

That’s after the department launched, on July 5, an online hunter education course, the first one of its kind in Nunavut.

“It teaches new and inexperienced participants to become responsible ethical hunters, and helps seasoned hunters improve their knowledge and skills,” a July 6 news release said.

You’ll also learn about hunting safety and about rules and regulations for hunting in the territory.

There are ten chapters in the new course and the department says it should take about five hours to finish. The course doesn’t have a deadline for completion once you’ve started it.

“Our main goal is to make hunting education easily accessible to Nunavummiut,” Nunavut’s Minister of Environment Jeannie Ehaloak said. “This resource aims to teach how to hunt safely, responsibly and respectfully, and outline the importance of wildlife conservation and management in Nunavut.”

After you finish the course, you can pick up a certificate, a badge and a new hat from your local conservation officer.

But that’s not to say that online schooling is any substitute for the real thing.

“The Department of Environment encourages Nunavummiut to learn hunting safety skills through hands-on training and practice whenever possible, from an experienced hunter,” the release said.