NEWS: Nunavik

Hydro-Québec still undecided on release of dammed-up water into Nunavik river

"We are still analyzing the situation closely"

SARAH ROGERS



This map shows the average June inflows along the Caniapiscau and Koksoak Rivers. The blue represents non-regulated water, while the green indicates water flow from the Duplanter spill-way. (IMAGE COURTESY OF HYDRO-QUEBEC) This map shows the average June inflows along the Caniapiscau and Koksoak Rivers. The blue represents non-regulated water, while the green indicates water flow from the Duplanter spill-way. (IMAGE COURTESY OF HYDRO-QUEBEC)

May 22, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Hydro-Québec officials have held more consultations in Kuujjuaq about potential plans to release water from a nearby dam this summer, but the power corporation has yet to confirm if and when that could happen.

The final decision will be made in the next few weeks, Hydro-Québec said.

Hydro-Québec announced last month a proposal to do a controlled release of water this summer from its Caniapiscau reservoir, the largest in Hydro-Québec’s James Bay hydroelectric system, which is nearing full capacity.

The proposed controlled spill has raised concerns among Nunavimmiut, who worry what rising levels of water could mean for wildlife and harvesters along waterways in the region.

That’s because surplus water would be released into the Caniapiscau River, a tributary of the Koksoak River, which runs by the community of Kuujjuaq and flows through to Ungava Bay.

The capacity issue is due to higher than normal precipitation levels in Quebec in recent years, Hydro-Québec said, while energy consumption across the province is lower.

But since Hydro-Québec officials first visited Kuujjuaq in April, colder temperatures in the South have raised electricity demands, while there’s been less rain in Quebec’s North.

“We are still analyzing the situation closely,” said Hydro-Québec spokesman Francis Labbé. “According to the level of the Caniapiscau reservoir and the spring run-off, we’re preparing to release 750 cubic metres per second by the Duplanter spillway.”

At that rate, Hydro-Québec estimates the level of water around the Koksoak River near Kuujjuaq would rise by about 10 centimetres, and about 50 cm at Koksoak Island.

That’s a point of concern for Inuit, who fear a repeat of a controlled dam spill in 1984, which is believed to have been behind the drowning of thousands of caribou southwest of Kuujjuaq.

A number of residents of Nunavik’s largest community also have cabins along the Koksoak River, and they worry those cabins could be at risk.

Hydro-Québec says that if it doesn’t spill the excess water in the reservoir, it could result in a big, uncontrolled release.

The public utility has sent notices to governmental and Inuit organizations advising them of the potential release which, if it goes ahead, could take place in late June.

Under the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, Hydro-Québec is required to give 30 days’ notice before a controlled release.

Hydro-Québec began releasing water by the southwest end of the reservoir, via its Brisay spillway, about three weeks ago.