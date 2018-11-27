NEWS: Nunavik

Incumbent chair re-elected to Nunavik’s Kativik Regional Government

Jennifer Munick to serve a second term as chair, despite not being re-elected to municipal council



The Kativik Regional Govenrment’s newly re-elected chair Jennifer Munick is pictured Nov. 27 at centre; to her left, vice-chair Hilda Snowball. Back row, from left, are executive members Charlie Arngak, Jobie Tukkiapik and Sarollie Weetaluktuk. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The Kativik Regional Govenrment’s newly re-elected chair Jennifer Munick is pictured Nov. 27 at centre; to her left, vice-chair Hilda Snowball. Back row, from left, are executive members Charlie Arngak, Jobie Tukkiapik and Sarollie Weetaluktuk. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 27, 2018 - 3:06 pm

KUUJJUAQ—Kativik Regional Government councillors re-elected incumbent chair Jennifer Munick to a second term in the role on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Munick, a long-time municipal councillor, youth leader and health administrator, was first elected as KRG chair in 2015.

Tuesday’s election for a chair was a two-way race between Munick and Hilda Snowball, former mayor of Kangiqsualujjuaq. Munick garnered 15 votes from regional councillors and Snowball, 12.

“I enjoy serving the people of Nunavik,” Munick said. “It’s a hard job but despite that, I can push myself to go for another three years.”

Munick campaigned on her experience negotiating and securing funding and agreements for Nunavik’s regional government over the last three years.

She returns to the role with more negotiation tables to tend to; about 200 unionized KRG employees have been without a contract for three years.

The KRG is also financing its police agency, Kativik Regional Police Force, while the force faces ongoing negotiations for a new funding agreement with the federal and provincial governments.

Munick’s candidacy also came with questions and confusion on Nov. 27, as she was not re-elected to Kuujjuaq’s municipal council earlier this month.

The KRG’s regional council is made up of elected municipal officials from each of Nunavik’s 14 communities, who are appointed by their respective councils to serve on the KRG.

The Kativik Act does allow, however, for incumbent chairs and vice-chairs to run for re-election even if they have not been re-elected to their municipal council.

The KRG’s legal department decided to revisit that provision, asking an outside law firm to look at that section of that act in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election.

Johanne Fortin, acting director of the legal department, said that the firm reported back that the act’s language was clear and that an incumbent chair or vice-chair who is not re-elected to their municipal council could indeed still seek re-election in their KRG role.

“At the end of the day, you can vote,” Fortin told councillors on Nov. 27. “The power is in your hands.”

Following the election of chair, Snowball was elected vice-chair, winning a two-way race over incumbent vice-chair Lucy Kumarluk.

In that role, Snowball pledged to promote communication and collaboration between the KRG and Nunavik communities, with an emphasis on supporting Nunavimmiut youth.

Regional councillors also elected three more executive KRG members on Nov. 27: Charlie Arngak (Kangiqsujuaq), Sarollie Weetaltuk (Inukjuak) and former KRG director and past Makivik president Jobie Tukkiapik (Kuujjuaq.)

The KRG regional council meetings continue this week in Kuujjuaq until Nov. 29.