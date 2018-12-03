NEWS: Around the Arctic

Inuit affected by Sixties Scoop can now apply for compensation from $800M settlement

"This settlement represents an important step forward for thousands of Indigenous people"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Sixties Scoop survivor Peter Ittinuar, who went on to become the first Inuk elected as a federal New Democratic Party MP for the eastern Arctic in 1979, was sent to southern Canada in the early 1960s when he was 12 to live with non-Inuit families and attend school in Ottawa alongside non-Inuit children. (FILE PHOTO) Sixties Scoop survivor Peter Ittinuar, who went on to become the first Inuk elected as a federal New Democratic Party MP for the eastern Arctic in 1979, was sent to southern Canada in the early 1960s when he was 12 to live with non-Inuit families and attend school in Ottawa alongside non-Inuit children. (FILE PHOTO)

December 03, 2018 - 3:30 pm

Inuit who were taken south as children from the late 1950s to early 1980s can now apply for an estimated $25,000 in compensation for the harms they suffered.

Their experiences are today known as the Sixties Scoop, when roughly 20,000 Indigenous children were adopted out or sent to live with non-Indigenous families.

Carolyn Bennett, the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, said Dec. 3 marks a milestone as the $800-million agreement with survivors of the Sixties Scoop that was reached in 2017 takes effect today.

Bennett called the Sixties Scoop “a dark and terrible chapter in Canada’s history.”

“This settlement represents an important step forward for thousands of Indigenous people. It is focused on the needs of survivors, providing individual compensation and recognizing the importance of language and culture and the harm done when children are taken from their families and communities,” she said.

“We will continue to work with survivors and Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation, promote Indigenous languages and culture, and support the healing and commemoration of those affected by the harmful policies of the past.”

Survivors of the Sixties Scoop can now apply for compensation, and work can begin to bring about healing, recognition, understanding and commemoration, said a news release about the settlement.

This settlement combines individual compensation with future support for Sixties Scoop survivors. Eligible class members will receive about $25,000 each in compensation for harm suffered as a result of their experiences in the Sixties Scoop. The exact amount, which will not exceed $50,000 per person, will depend on the number of validated claims, the release said.

The claims process will be administered by Collectiva, an independent firm.

Applicants must submit their claim by Aug. 30. Further information about the process can be found at: Sixties Scoop Settlement.

The settlement also provides a $50-million investment for the establishment of an independent, charitable foundation open to all Indigenous peoples to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture and commemoration.

The Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation has been incorporated and has received charitable status, and it will start to reach out to those affected by the Sixties Scoop, the release said.