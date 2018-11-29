Canadian Inuit development corporations create national lobby group
Inuit Development Corporation Association to push for federal government contracts
Inuit development corporations across Inuit Nunangat have linked up to form a new association, the Inuit Development Corporation Association.
Launched yesterday at an event in Ottawa, its creation is a move that will, among other things, help position Inuit development corporations to land large and lucrative federal government contracts, such as the awarding of a new North Warning System contract.
The same corporations that make up the new association were once partners in an company called Pan Arctic Inuit Logistics Corp. With a company called Atco, they formed a joint venture called Nasittuq, which won a contract to maintain the North Warning System in 2001.
But they lost it in 2011 to a company called Raytheon, despite being consulted by the federal government.
The North Warning System is financed by the governments of Canada and the United States, and may be getting an expensive upgrade soon.
Officials who stepped up on stage to praise the Inuit Development Corporation Association included Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Bennett said the new association would help “realize the vision and the hope of northerners”—and allow Inuit development corporations to bid on larger contracts, such as bringing telecommunications north.
Master of ceremonies Clint Davis, the president and CEO of the Nunatsiavut Group of Companies, said the Inuit development corporations already collectively represent $1.2 billion in revenues, have interests in more than 100 companies and employ thousands of Inuit.
In addition to the Nunatsiavut Group, the association’s members are the Inuvialuit Development Corp, the Kitikmeot Corp., the Sakku Investments Corp., the Qikiqtaaluk Corp. and the Makivik Corp. Patrick Gruben, chair of the Inuvialuit Development Corp., will serve as the new association’s chairperson for the next three years.
At the launch in Ottawa, Gruben told those present that the new association, which plans to work closely with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, will make sure Inuit businesses are not left behind in changing times.
ITK has said it also wants to see more federal money flow directly to Inuit organizations, rather than to provincial and territorial governments, like the Government of Nunavut, in its position paper on the federal government’s forthcoming Arctic Policy Framework.
ITK said “massive investments in air, marine and terrestrial transport infrastructure” are needed to eliminate the infrastructure deficit in Inuit Nunangat and bring fibre optic connectivity to all Inuit Nunangat communities by 2030.
ITK said money flowing from the new policy to correct these shortfalls should flow directly to Inuit organizations.
Duane Smith, the current head of the Inuvialuit Regional Corp. said the association will create economic power and keep the benefits of economic development in Canada at a time when Inuit Nunangat is “on the crux of being bombarded by other countries.”
He also called the new association’s formation “a step in a recognition of our rights.”
That was a theme also picked up on by ITK President Natan Obed, who called the new association a “really important development” because Inuit will be out in the world as developers and change the “stereotypical image” of Inuit.
Not included at the launch was any mention of the short-lived Nuvviti Corp. of Makivik, formed and then restructured less than a year later.
Makivik, which had been the only birthright Inuit organization in Canada without a separate development arm, launched Nuvviti in 2017 to help the organization separate its business affairs from its political work, and to oversee Makivik’s subsidiary companies and grow the region’s investments.
But Makivik’s president Charlie Watt said he was concerned that having a separate entity to manage Inuit-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures further removed ownership and decision-making from Nunavimmiut.
“Personally, I don’t have a strong belief in separating politics and economics,” he told Nunatsiaq News.
(7) Comments:
How many more corporations do we need?
Another association where we inuit will see no transparency of this new association.
More everything for the “few” less anything for the “many”...
An association is not necessarily a big deal, but some of the messaging around this by the feds, ITK and the other Inuit actors is shocking.
So the Inuit devcorps team up, then the feds hand over major capital funding under sweetheart deals… I am heartened by the skepticism in comments 1, 2 and 3 but I am really surprised there aren’t more comments voicing outrage.
Without some kind of accountability and transparency framework the risks of corruption in this are huge. The lack of any mention of this amounts to a new version of the “noble savage” trope. They’re saying “Inuit don’t need cumbersome (i.e. fair) procurement processes - Inuit are by nature fair and moral and due to this innate benevolence Inuit devcorps can be trusted to manage this arrangement in the interest of all Inuit”.
Clearly Natan’s vision of an Inuit homeland united under a single government incorporates the Cuban or Venezuelan economic model.
With all of these massive revenues by the development corporations, where are the dividends to the shareholders? The joint venture companies earn millions and millions of dollars (some are the largest contracts ever signed in the North) but the expenses are just as high so there are no to little dividends paid to the shareholder.
When shareholders don’t get paid they sell their shares and unprofitable businesses fail and close. The board members of those corporations don’t care because they get their big honoraria and expense accounts no matter what happens.
These Development Corporations have been in existence for 25+ years now, one would think that by now they would have learned how to make a profit. What can we expect from this deal, likely bigger contracts and still no dividends, seems to be how Inuit Development Corporations want to work-for some strange reason.
But we will likely never know as they don’t share their financial statements with us.
#4 what do we have currently that the governments spend millions and millions on? The contracts that go out to companies? Where is the accountability there? How is that working out for the north?
This is a very good step for Inuit to take, having better control and being able to get more contracts that will help the northern economies.
It’s hard for some to see Inuit being able to take this control and being able to do a good job. We have other people up here getting all these big contracts and it has not been in the best interest of the north and for Inuit.
@#6 You’re right that the current system isn’t working especially well, but at least it contains the necessary mechanisms to improve itself, for example through NNI monitoring and review, the legislative assembly, access to information, the auditor general, etc. A lot more could be done.
It’s not about being unwilling to see Inuit taking control and doing a good job - few things would make me happier. It’s about what is likely to work given human nature, and what isn’t.
Try to look past the rhetoric. This is a recipe for crony capitalism with a wafer thin veneer of Inuit empowerment.
#5’s point on dividends (or more broadly what they do with profits) is a good one. I would also ask, what is their record on Inuit training and employment?
I foresee a few boondoggles in the hundreds of millions $, then the feds quietly saying “sorry, experiment’s over”.