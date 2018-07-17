Southern Inuit of Labrador start talks with Ottawa
Hopes high with NunatuKavut Community Council, which has spent decades trying to negotiate a land claim
The Government of Canada has begun talks with the NunatuKavut Community Council, to recognize the Indigenous rights of some 6,000 Inuit in south and central Labrador.
The talks “will be community-driven, could cover many different issues, and involve ongoing engagement with NunatuKavut members,” according to a news release.
“The goal is to obtain greater clarity on the rights, needs and interests most important to the community as well as finding common ground to move ahead in partnership toward shared solutions that help advance reconciliation and renew the relationship.”
NunatuKavut have spent several decades trying to negotiate a land claim. The new talks will cover NunatuKavut’s governance, as well as lands and resource interests in Labrador.
“We look forward to entering into good-faith negotiations with Canada on a modern rights agreement that allows us to fulfill our vision of being self-governing and providing and caring for one another, our families and our communities while nurturing our relationship with our lands, ice and waters,” said Todd Russell, president of the NunatuKavut Community Council, in the announcement.
“And I thank our people for their steadfast support. We have stood united as a people and have remained hopeful and optimistic about a day when our rights would be respected and recognized. That day has come. This is our time!”
(2) Comments:
Gonna be a shitty outcome if you [Labradorimuit] are pinning your hopes on Todd Russell, I watched his “leadership” in action up at the Muskrat Falls protest a few years ago & it was laughable (& sad!)!
No one would deny that many of the people living south of Hamilton Inlet in Labrador have some Inuit ancestry. The question is - how much? They claim an Inuit life style, but there are lots of people in Canada who are not Inuit or First Nations who hunt and fish, and cut wood. Not one person south of Hamilton Inlet speaks Inuktitut or any Eskimo dialect. If you have one Inuit great-grandparent, you are 1/8 Inuit. Does that mean you should have special rights to resources, health care, education, and other resources that other people don’t? The federal government has recently accepted a First Nations claim in Newfoundland in which one aboriginal ancestor no matter how far back is apparently enough to qualify a person for membership. Many think that was a mistake. So why is this spurious new claim being discussed?