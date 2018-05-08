NEWS: Nunavut

Inuit org seeks applicants for Jose Amaujaq Kusugak scholarships

Scholarships offer two post-secondary students $5,000 each

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. established the scholarship in 2011 to honour Jose Kusugak, a longtime Inuit leader and activist, who died at the age of 60 in January 2011. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. established the scholarship in 2011 to honour Jose Kusugak, a longtime Inuit leader and activist, who died at the age of 60 in January 2011. (FILE PHOTO)

May 08, 2018 - 8:00 am

The memory of Inuit leader and language activist Jose Amaujaq Kusugak continues in the annual scholarship awarded every year by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Kusugak died at the age of 60 in 2011.

His ability to inspire Inuit continues through the awarding of $5,000 scholarships to two students pursuing post-secondary academic studies in the fields of education, Inuit language, or the advancement of Inuit rights, NTI said in a recent release that announced the start of the application period.

Qualified applications can apply until July 9, Nunavut Day, NTI said.

Inuit students who are enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement and pursuing post-secondary studies are eligible for the scholarship.

Applicants, who can find out more information about the scholarships online, must clearly demonstrate how they will use and incorporate Jose’s accomplishments and the advancement of Inuit rights into their education and studies.

In 2017, Pauline Copland of Arviat, enrolled in a master of education program at the University of Regina, and Karla Malaiya Evaloakjuk of Pond Inlet, in her third year at the Nunavut Teachers Education Program, each received $5,000 to help with their studies.

Both submitted essays in Inuktut as part of their application to NTI.