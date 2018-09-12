Inuit org wants RCMP to acknowledge historical wrongdoings
“We ask that it be done quickly before more records and more memories are lost”
(Updated, 12:10 p.m.)
In traditional Inuit society, sometimes couples would share domestic life with friends, Inuit witnesses told the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Iqaluit this week.
When a man was away on a hunting trip, he might ask a friend to take care of his wife, romantically, sexually, emotionally, as a means of survival. There would be an agreement between all parties, the witnesses said.
But when non-Inuit RCMP members arrived in the North in the 1950s, they may have seen these arrangements and assumed they did not have to ask for the consent of Inuit women.
“In this situation it was different, particularly because of the power imbalance,” Inukshuk Aksalnik, the Qikiqtani Truth Commission coordinator with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, told commissioners on Tuesday morning.
The theme of this week’s hearings at the Frobisher Inn is the socio-economic, health and wellness impacts of colonial violence.
The RCMP has never properly acknowledged the historical violence perpetrated by its members in what is now Nunavut, Aksalnik said.
“The force has never looked into its history in a comprehensive way,” she said. “It has not tried to understand why Indigenous peoples in particular are exhausted by the RCMP’s repeated promises to do better. Many scholars and consultants have produced valuable studies, but the RCMP itself has not done the work.”
She continued to say that the QIA “would respectfully request that the inquiry into MMIWG consider asking the RCMP to examine the history of the force’s actions with Indigenous women and girls in collaboration with Indigenous scholars.”
“We would also ask that it be done quickly, before more records and more memories are lost,” Aksalnik said.
At Monday’s hearing, and continuing into Tuesday, the commission heard historical allegations about RCMP officers raping and otherwise sexually and emotionally exploiting Inuit women.
They also heard about the social issues that followed these alleged acts.
Hagar Idlout-Sudlovenick, the QIA’s director of social policy, also said the RCMP routinely slaughtered sled dogs, and that this contributed to Inuit becoming dependent on the federal government.
“Without a means to hunt, Inuit also became dependent on inadequate social assistance payments, store-bought food that was nutritionally poor and void of cultural meaning,” she said.
As well, for Inuit, a man’s sense of masculinity was directly related to the amount and health of sled dogs he raised, said Idlout-Sudlovenick.
On Tuesday morning, the commissioners heard allegations that RCMP officers impregnated Inuit women while their Inuit husbands were on hunting trips.
They also heard allegations of forced sexual favours and of young men taking advantage of their position of authority.
One account shared at the hearing on Tuesday was of a girl who said, “I have an RCMP father. I am different from my sister. I am an illegitimate child and it’s embarrassing. When I started getting older I was very agitated by it.”
The Inuit who spoke to the truth commission had said that that they believed the government and the RCMP were aware of some of these acts of violence.
Aksalnik said the truth commission does not believe there was a deliberate conspiracy.
However, she said that the policies and culture of the federal government and the RCMP harmed Inuit communities, leaving long-lasting intergenerational trauma in its wake.
Aksalnik said the truth commission’s archival research includes numerous instances that show the government was told about this violence.
“In 1959, RCMP officer Van Norman, who appears to be one of the most sensitive and helpful members in that time period, spoke about what he saw as the sexual and emotional exploitation of Inuit women by Distant Early Warning Line employees,” Aksalnik said.
The DEW line was a string of continental defence radar stations that ran from Alaska, across the north of Canada, to Greenland.
In a 1958 letter the truth commission shared at Monday’s hearing, an anonymous worker wrote to the minister of northern affairs, alleging that the station chief at Fox 3 DEW line station—at Dewar Lakes in central Baffin Island—used his authority to sexually exploit Inuit women.
The truth commission could not determine if any action was taken in either instance.
Since 2010, the QIA has been waiting for an acknowledgement and an apology from the Government of Canada.
And the police were the muscle behind the power of the federal government, Aksalnik said. These past wrongdoings have strained the relationship between Inuit and the force ever since, she said.
One of the recommendations flowing from the truth commission’s report is that the Government of Canada formally acknowledge that the levels of suicide, addiction, incarceration and social dysfunction found in the territory are symptoms of intergenerational trauma from historical government policies.
“The RCMP did not bring justice to the North, it was already there,” Idlout-Sudlovenick said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story said the truth commission heard reports of almost 350 allegations of sexual abuse. In fact, that was the total number of witnesses that the commission heard from.
(9) Comments:
It’s always difficult for Canada to acknowledge any wrong doings, a lot of excuses come out, it was long time ago, we weren’t around and did not do it, it was a different time, things were done differently back than to today, on and on. Full of excuses.
I’m sure there will be a lot of excuses for this one too.
Jack every single example you gave is actually a fact and not an excuse. Probably the rest of us should start asking Inuit to acknowledge the burden they are causing on the rest of the country, and to apologize a million times for it…
I was a government worker in Baffin Island at this time, I am now 78.
Yes it is true there were some bad white men, but their were also bad
Inuit men who would “pimp” their wives and daughters for alcohol and
tobacco. No matter what we told them they would still do it.
Why do some Inuit people of today talk as if their elders were useless
and subservient ?
To me and my friends they were the kings ( and queens ) of their land.
GOD BLESS!!
My point proven. Things will not change for a long time with this type a attitude.
#3,
I was up there too, but maybe 5 years later. Frobisher Bay it was.
I remember some Inuit who were police, or schoolteachers used to
be very racial towards other Inuit who had a more primitive way of
life. No one mentions this. Too much fear.
Inquiries should be open to all people in Canada.
Regardless of race, some people are good, some people are bad…
In this time of reconciliation in our country, the RCMP must acknowledge their wrong-doings to Inuit women in what is now Nunavut.
In Whaling and Eskimos: Hudson Bay 1860-1915, W. Gillies Ross wrote, “The extent which whalemen and government personnel fathered children by Eskimo women is revealed by a record of births at or near Cape Fullerton from 1889 to 1911 (Comer 1889-1909, 1908-1911). In this period, of 46 children reported born, almost half were sired by whalemen, personnel of the Royal Northwest Mounted Police, and crew members of the government steamer Neptune”(p.122).
As an Inuk anthropologist working on a research project about Special Constables in Nunavut (Facebook@InuitSpecialConstables), I have interviewed individuals including family members and some widows of special constables who have stated that RCMP members have exploited them by sending their husband out on patrol, so they could do just that!
Deborah Kigjugalik Webster
In order to move forward we have to learn to forgive. Those RCMP members are long passed on let the past go if you don’t then you will never have peace in your lives.Not everyone was good examples on either side.But the sled dog incident has since been reconciled by the Federal Government and the RCMP..
#6,
I was told that a lot of Inuit women, in the old days, would go with
different men because they had a fear of inbred children.
Many men of the HBC, as it used to be, were very happy with their
Inuit wives.
At a community meeting here a few months ago, a women complained
about construction workers fathering children. My uncle stood up and
said to the women, ” What about your stepson ? He has fathered about
20 children. What do you have to say about that ? “.
The lady ran out of the hall.
So D. K. Webster what do you have to say? Quit the racism!
#7,
You mean well, I am sure of that, but there are too many advisors,
off all races making to much money for that to happen.
The more that is spent on this, the less for good programmes for
native people.
I agree with your comments about letting things go. It works.