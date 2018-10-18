NEWS: Iqaluit

Inuit student-parents with GN daycare funding still eligible for our money, Kakivak says

“Kakivak Association currently provides funding to ensure that the childcare spaces for Inuit students are 100-per-cent funded”

October 18, 2018 - 9:45 am

Once again, thank you for getting in touch regarding the article “Catch-22 glitch reduces student daycare spaces at Iqaluit’s Inuksuk High” published by Nunatsiaq News on Oct. 16.

In our view, it is unfortunate that Nunatsiaq News, a reputable, award-winning publication known for its balanced, quality reporting did not undertake any fact-checking with Kakivak Association prior to publishing the article, as it includes a number of false and inaccurate statements that create an undeservedly negative depiction of the organization.

Some of these statements are quotes attributed to Shauna Beaton and were taken from a letter written to the Iqaluit District Education Authority on Oct. 5.

With all due respect to Ms. Beaton, she is not an expert on Kakivak program policy and, based on the quotes, misrepresented Kakivak’s childcare-related policies in her letter. Once again, appropriate fact-checking should have been done before the article was published.

In addition to the quotes attributed to Ms. Beaton, the way the false and inaccurate information is presented as the sub-title “Under Kakivak childcare rules, Inuit students funded by GN program aren’t considered Inuit” and the section header “Inuit students are not Inuit if they take GN daycare money” adds further emphasis to these false and inaccurate statements and make them the focal point for the article.

The following statements related to the eligibility of the Inuit students for funding from Kakivak are included in the article:

The problem is that if Inuit students do get funding from the GN’s YPSL program, even if they are Inuit, those Inuit students are not counted as Inuit in the eyes of Kakivak. “As per the conditions of the Kakivak program, students receiving YPSL funding are disqualified from being counted as Inuit parents for this funding,” Beaton wrote. “Without non-students, the IIDC would not be able to access this funding,” she said.

These statements are false and inaccurate, as a simple fact-check would demonstrate. Kakivak Association does not have any policy or practice that would make Inuit students at the Inuksuk Infant Development Centre (IIDC) ineligible or “not counted as Inuit” if they receive the Government of Nunavut’s Young Parents Stay Learning (YPSL) funding.

In addition to the support through the YPSL, Kakivak Association currently provides funding to ensure that the childcare spaces for Inuit students are 100-per-cent funded during the school year.

The following statement is completely false in relation to the student top-up funding that Kakivak Association provides, which is the primary topic of the article:

However, for a daycare to be eligible for funding through the Kakivak program, at least 50 per cent of the children at the daycare must be Inuit.

The Kakivak Association provides funding for every Inuk child attending a licensed daycare in the Qikiqtani region. The Kakivak Association also provides licensed daycares with other funding to support Inuit staff and to cover basic operations and maintenance costs.

The basic operations and maintenance funding is the only Kakivak Association daycare program that requires that the daycare have 50 per cent Inuit children attending.

The majority of the funding that daycares receive from Kakivak Association actually comes from the basic operations and maintenance program and not the student top-up program.

It is unfortunate that Nunatsiaq News has chosen to take a contentious issue between the Inuksuk Infant Development Centre and the Iqaluit District Education Authority and publish an article that includes inaccurate, false and misleading statements about Kakivak Association’s childcare funding program.

Glenn Cousins

Manager, Business Services

Kakivak Association





