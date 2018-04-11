NEWS: Around the Arctic

Inuk author shortlisted for CBC Short Story Prize

Taqralik Partridge’s Fifteen Lakota Visitors gets national nod

Taqralik Partridge, seen here in 2010, has been shortlisted for the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize. (FILE PHOTO)

April 11, 2018 - 9:15 am

Taqralik Partridge, an Inuk author and performance poet, has been shortlisted for the 2018 CBC Short Story Prize.

Partridge’s short story, titled Fifteen Lakota Visitors, is told from the point of view of a terminally ill Inuk child who, while staying at a palliative care centre, has visions of being visited by 15 jovial Lakota men and women.

Partridge grew up in Kuujjuaq, but now lives in Kautokeino, Norway. She’s one of five authors to be shortlisted for the prize.

The winner, who will be announced on April 17, will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, as well as a chance to attend a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

The other finalists will receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts. All finalists will have their stories published on CBC Books.

You can read Fifteen Lakota Visitors here.