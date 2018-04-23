Recognize Inuktut as a founding language: NTI to UN
NTI president addresses language discrepancy at United Nations forum in New York
Inuktut in Nunavut needs stronger federal recognition and funding, the president of Nunavut’s Inuit birthright organization told a United Nations meeting last week.
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Aluki Kotierk and other Inuit representatives are attending the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York, which runs until April 27.
Kotierk focused her address to the forum on ensuring that the Inuktut majority in Nunavut receive the same public services and legal protections that other Canadians benefit from in English or French.
“Inuktut must be recognized as a founding language of Canada,” she said, “and [we] must ensure that our language is sufficiently and robustly supported, through resources, so that Inuit can receive public services in their language.”
Inuktut is indeed an official language in Nunavut, but does not enjoy that status federally, unlike English and French.
For the past 19 years, Kotierk said Nunavut represents a public jurisdiction within Canada with a majority of tax-paying citizens who speak an Indigenous language, while Ottawa doesn’t offer that language the same protections as its two official languages.
For example, the federal government subsidizes French-language education for francophones in Nunavut at rate of $8,189 per person, while providing $186 per Inuktut speaker.
Currently, Nunavut is home to 40 schools where the dominant language of instruction is English, with one French-language school based in Iqaluit.
Kotierk’s speech pointed to articles 13 and 14 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which states that Indigenous nations have the right to use their own languages and establish education systems in their own language.
Roughly 70 per cent of Nunavut Inuit identify Inuktut as their mother tongue, Kotierk told the forum, though that rate is declining by one per cent each year.
As part of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, Inuit leaders have been lobbying to beef up the status of Inuktut under the framework of the federal government’s soon-anticipated Indigenous Languages Act.
Following the committee’s last meeting in Ottawa last month, Makivik Corp. President Charlie Watt said he and other leaders have approached the Canadian government about having Inuktut recognized as an official language federally, and not just territorially.
Watt said that Ottawa has shown a willingness, but just what sort of protections might be awarded to Inuktut or other Indigenous languages remains to be seen.
Heritage Canada said it has been in discussions with Indigenous groups and language experts since June 2017 to gather feedback on how to best preserve and revitalize those languages—but the department wouldn’t comment on any plans for Inuktut in particular.
“The feedback from these sessions will help shape the on-going discussions on the scope of the act,” a Canadian Heritage spokesperson said in an email to Nunatsiaq News.
“The government of Canada remains committed to tabling legislation in Parliament before the end of the current mandate.”
(14) Comments:
With Inuit lands encompassing the top part of Canada… What is that… 1/3 of Canada? From Nunatsiavut to Inuuvik… very good point that it should be federally recognized… and Constitutionally
No one is disputing the right to establish education system in Inuktut. Go for it, but don’t blame the Feds if you can’t orchestrate it.
how will that be? speaking in inuktitut, this was tried few times where gn none inuk speakers were supposed to be fluent in eskimo language. to this date, 99.8% of none inuk speakers have no idea when i compliment or curing at them. how ms. nti? how do you convince the great white hope? even when 70% speaks it at home.
Inuktut is a new word, been up here for 20+ years and have always heard the Inuit language referred to as Inuktitut. To be honest, I have taken several classes, but have yet to grasp the language. I have always heard that there were too many different versions of Inuktitut, that we needed to standardize before we could move forward.
Even the GN has not caught on to this new word. This is their (GN) policy on translation from the GNs CLEY website.
“The Department will provide translation services for Nunavut’s Official Languages described within the provisions of the Official Languages Act from English into Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun and French or vice versa. There are five priority areas covered by this policy; health and social services, education, human resources, public safety, and general communications to the public.”
“Articles 13 and 14 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which states that Indigenous nations have the right to use their own languages and establish education systems in their own language.”
If NTI wants the all Inuktut schools they have every right to create there own, operate them, as long as the meet Territorial standards…. So why don’t they with the how many millions they got in the settlement? They have the right to do these things, not a right that the Federal or GN has to do it all for them. Put your money where your mouth is NTI and build an all Inuktut emersion school…....
its a tough pill to swallow 4&5 eh? i had to do it under harm and heavy rubber straps. this new proposal has to be done. i worked so hard (because strapping hurt and became unbearable) to understand this demand to be assimilated (which did not work by the way), i can even see your “there own” which should be; “their own” (how dare this eskimo kid to correct you), feds and gn has to foot the bills, they both are mandated to fund education in this country, why ask nti to fund it? nti $$$ are negotiated gravy money for nti staff/board and their travels. eskimos have the right to canadian $$$ in billions/year expedited to third world nations and their warlords.
@#5- Wrong. You clearly underestimate the depth of what a right entails. Such a big issue such as this cannot be refuted with pith phrases. Inuktuk is an official language of Nunavut. And at present NU as a Territory (not a province) gets Federal funding to be able to operate it’s government operations. Therefore..Inuit should not have to pay for a right to education in their own language. Linear thoughts often frustrate me so let me disrupt that line..French is an official language of Quebec..therefore Quebec delivers not only education in French but all public services. Ordinary citizens or even organized French groups are NOT expected to start their own schools…it’s a government responsibility much like policing or healthcare. At any time in your life if any of your rights are being disrespected you may have a different opinion then “put your money where your mouth is”..a cop wrongfully arrests you..umm “start your own police force is not a reasonable suggestion.
NTI tends to have the position that the monies it has will be saved for future generations. As such I highly doubt it will ever fund such a school, as it is money spent for something TODAY. Duh!
Now is the perfect time for NTI to invest not only in the preservation of the Inuit language but ensuring our future generation will enjoy the language. There will be no language to save if NTI continues to invest its monies for the future.
I ask you this NTI: when does the future end? When will Inuit start enjoying the monies that you so adamantly have been saving for the future?
#8, its government responsibility to fund education, period. find a better argument rather than just hate issues. sorry this is a structure canadian governments regardless of parties has chosen to manage and handle since this nation has became a nation.
#6 I can barley understand what you are trying to convey in your message. Others then correct me on my use of there and their (clap clap clap) and #7 I think you are missing the point in the statement. The Government has to provide an education Elementary to High School. The French school founded in Iqaluit in 2001 for example, I am assuming because I don’t know for sure, was probably started because Francophones wanted a better education for their kids, founded a school board, brought in resources and curriculum meetings the guidelines, and then looked at potential interest in enrolment, and sought fundings to build and operate. I am sure if NTI developed Inuktuk Education Materials, a operational plan, and curriculum they could get funding to operate and build to. But they haven’t! So if NTI is so good at what they do, start a school board and put the proposals and plans in place! GN has a hard enough time running there current schools maybe NTI can do it ..... Actions speak louder.
This is a simple case that there is not enough Inuktut fluent teachers at the levels required and not enough curriculum resources in Inuktut. So start translating all the biology, mathematics, sociology, etc. and develop the teaching base to provide it. Thats where this needs to start. If we don’t have the resources, might as well put the money in a bucket and burn it. Many foreign language schools in Ontario that enrolment is paid by the province, but they have to meet curriculum standards, and they wanted it bad enough they got text translated to meet them.
Inuktut is not one of Canada’s founding languages though, this is a falsehood.
No. I am Inuk but Inuktut was not a founding language of the country. Inuit were not even citizens. Inuit lands were just taken and Inuit with it. Deal with that truth, first.
So, if Inuktut was recognized as an official language by the Federal government, how many other languages would deserve the same recognition? 10? 20? 30?
More importantly, how could you possibly pay to provide so many languages at each office? Who is going to foot that bill?
Better chance of being struck by lightening than this happening.