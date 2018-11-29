Iqaluit cases of arson have tripled since last year: RCMP
Curfew could curb such crimes, says city councillor
In the aftermath of the Nov. 8 fire at Northmart, RCMP Staff-Sgt. Garfield Elliot says arson caused primarily by youth is a growing problem in Iqaluit.
Elliott faced questions at Tuesday’s city council meeting after presenting the RCMP’s crime statistics from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.
“Back in 2016, even though this year we still have a month to go, we are already five times more (cases of arson),” said Coun. Jason Rochon.
During the first 10 months of 2018, RCMP received reports of 19 cases of arson. That’s up from eight in 2017 and four in 2016.
And 2018’s figures don’t include the five arson fires from Nov. 8, which bring the total for the year up to at least 24 so far.
Some owners of new buildings are opting out of getting insurance, because it would be cheaper to just re-build due to the likelihood of arson, Rochon said.
He asked Elliott if the majority of the arson fires are caused by minors and youths.
Elliott said that in the summer there were four or five cases of arson over a few weeks that “were a cause for concern.”
“Those investigations did appear that it was random, young persons involved. I don’t want to get into how the investigator or fire scene examiner provides me that information, but there is sound backing as to why they are making that determination by the style of the fire,” Elliott said.
Rochon said that he believes Iqaluit would see less arson if the city had a curfew, like in some other Nunavut communities.
“I just believe that if there was a curfew, people wouldn’t be out burning buildings or under buildings sniffing gas. It is unfortunate but it seems to be really happening. Especially last summer, there were a lot of kids at three, four, five in the morning under people’s homes and it is very dangerous ... Do you think your job and the community would be safer if there was a curfew?” Rochon asked.
There was a 20-second pause before Elliott answered, saying that it is a difficult decision to weigh.
“In respect to the arson fires, some of them were not late-night fires. We had a few over the summer that I would consider were daytime fires or early evening,” Elliot said.
He came across one on his foot patrols in the afternoon, but there were others as well.
“Overall, if a curfew was in place it would be reasonable to deduce that crimes would be diminished somewhat,” Elliot said.
He also provided an update on the investigation into the Nov. 8 arson fires at Northmart and across the city of Iqaluit.
The alleged young offender is still in custody and while she had a court appearance on Nov. 23, “the matter has been further adjourned and she remains in custody,” Elliot said.
While there are no other charges laid yet for the other fires, Elliot said the investigation continues.
“We have additional investigative steps to be followed up on and seized exhibits to be sent away for examination, but I am quite confident with the few charges that have been made in that matter.… Everything has come together in that investigation and it is looking very solid,” he said.
A curfew is a good idea however, how would it be enforced? It’s obvious that the parents/guardians, of the young people out and about at all hours of the night and day, will not enforce the curfew. It’s high time that parents step up and be parents. Both the parents/guardians and the minors must be held accountable.
The way to enforce a curfew is to attach financial penalties. If parents and guardians were charged $150 every time their minor children were caught out after curfew there would be action. Linking the non-payment of these fines to the ability of the family and child to access services like recreational opportunities for kids as well as other benefits like being bumped up or down wait lists would ensure prompt payment and hold everyone accountable.
If there was a curfew maybe the City should build some kind of children and youth “safe house”. Maybe some children and youth stay out because it is safer for them to be out and about compared to going home unfortunately. Sending them home and forcing them to be in an environment that might have issues is maybe not the best way to ensure everyone’s safety? In a City with multiple bars, a brewery, a beer and wine store, (now legal marijuana) and NO addictions treatment/rehab/detox/healing centres, just forcing children and youth to be indoors might not be best option. How about looking at why those children and youth act up? What would make someone think to set things on fire? Root causes anyone?
YES make the parent/guardians and minors accountable.
don’t just give them a slap on the wrist.
What about the Cops? Don’t they drive around at night?
Why don’t they stop the kids they see at night and ask them why they are out and about not at home and tell them to go home? Why don’t they drive around the area that they see the kids until the kids go home? Instead of just letting the kids be to do as they please at during the night?
How would you enforce it, think is the better question.
It’s not the proverbial rocket science that kids make trouble when they don’t have enough to do and don’t see the prospect of a healthy and rewarding life.
The big-picture solution is that the school system falls pitifully short of what Inuit need. It has to do the heavy lifting given the overcrowded housing and the lack of parental awareness of HOW to prepare kids for a rewarding life in the mainstream economy. The plain fact is that structure never was part of upbringing for kids in the traditional lifestyle, let alone having regular bedtimes, reading to kids regularly at a set time, and teaching them to cook healthy meals. TV and the i-Pad have the same impact on the developing brain as doses of crack cocaine, and are no substitute for personal interaction.
There need to be universal sports programs after school, like cross-country-skiing, gymnastics and games like chess, as well as supervised homework. Healthy minds need fit and healthy bodies.
Thank you #3. I echo the need to treat the issues and to provide safe alternatives for our community’s children and youth.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual on Mental Disorders cites 6 environmental factors that contribute to child fire setting:
1. Poor supervision by parents or guardians.
2. Watching adults using fire inappropriately at an early age.
3. Parental neglect.
4. Parents abusing drugs or acting violently:
5. Peer pressure.
6. Stressful life events: Fire setting becomes a way to cope with crises.
Sounds pretty familiar to us in Nunavut.
A curfew would help address a couple of these factors, especially if parents responded positively to being fined.
For all our social ills, we will never find a silver bullet.
If you ask an enforcement guy for a solution - you will get an enforcement solution. But this is only part of the picture.
For every issue, there are many things that should be done, in concert, to help make the situation better.
When we were kids our household had structure. So did our grandparents and parents and all my cousins, my friends and their relatives. The form of discipline wasn’t the same as the Southerners who transplanted themselves with their aggressive and abusive ways. There was storytelling in many households in the past. Children had chores. The young were expected to help and not be lazy. They were not permitted to laze around and not not do their share.There needs to be a dialogue put forward by social services and education. A positive social campaign not necessarily pinpointing on the negative can be done through radio and tv shows with elders and families. Books can be written about social and family respect. Counselling needs to be done for families who get in the thick of these dysfunctional issue, there needs to be a good look at this from an Inuit cultural perspective. They shouldn’t just be translated either from English.
