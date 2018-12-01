NEWS: Nunavut

Iqaluit baby suffers “severe physical injuries,” teen father charged

"Everyone is responsible for protecting children”

A teen boy in Iqaluit faces serious child abuse charges after his infant turned up at the Qikiqtani General Hospital suffering severe physical injuries. The youth, whose exact age is not given, is set to appear in court in Iqaluit on Dec. 21. (FILE PHOTO)

December 01, 2018 - 9:17 am

A teenage boy in Iqaluit faces serious child abuse charges after a baby turned up at Qikiqtani General Hospital on Nov. 28 suffering “severe physical injuries.”

“The QGH staff attended to the infant and engaged the police and family services,” the RCMP said in a release issued early yesterday evening.

The infant’s father, who police describe as an “Iqaluit youth,” faces two charges:

• Criminal negligence causing bodily harm, under section 221 of the Criminal Code.

• Failing to provide the necessaries of life for a child, under section 215 of the Criminal Code.

Police did not release the youth’s exact age or the gender or exact age of the baby.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, information identifying young persons aged 12 to 17 may not be published or broadcast.

The teen boy is scheduled to appear at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Dec. 21.

“Everyone is responsible for protecting children,” the RCMP said in the release.

People should contact their local community social services workers for help and support in protecting children from abuse and neglect, police said.

The RCMP also distributed a contact list for every social services office in Nunavut. (See embedded document below.)

And if you feel you or a child you know requires emergency assistance, call one of these emergency contact numbers right away, police said

Nunavut Social Services Off… by on Scribd