Iqaluit DEA calls for school daycare to prioritize teen mother
“We support the student parent and want her to be placed immediately"
Inuksuk High School’s daycare has lost sight of its original mandate to help students with young children, says the chair of the Iqaluit District Education Authority.
This criticism follows the daycare’s decision to not admit the child of a 17-year-old student.
Because the daycare is full, Nicole Alexander has been attending school with her eight-month-old son, Jake.
Alexander is not allowed in the regular classroom with her peers. Instead, she studies with a computer from the back of the sewing room with a playpen beside her.
“We support the student parent and want her to be placed immediately,” said Doug Workman, the chair of the DEA.
Shauna Beaton, the chair of the daycare’s board, declined to comment, citing privacy concerns for clients. She did not respond to a request made by Nunatsiaq News for an explanation of the daycare’s policies for enrolling children, and specifically whether they prioritize student parents.
Workman said that he pressed the daycare’s board of directors at a meeting on Monday to understand why a student parent is not being prioritized at the school’s daycare, which was created in 1994 to serve students.
He said he left the meeting confused.
“We do not understand why Nicole is not getting placed. They have reasons, but do not have clear reasons,” Workman said.
According to Workman, the daycare has 24 spots. Of those, five are used by the children of students, while the rest are used by non-students.
Workman said he would like to see the service revert to its original mandate: student parents as first priority, school staff second and general public last.
He said the daycare has changed its policies in the past few years, and now refuses to bump a non-student’s child to make room for a new teen mom.
Alexander is the only student at the Iqaluit high school who has had to resort to bringing a child to class as a long-term solution, said Jean-Philippe Laprise, the communications manager for the Department of Education.
When Erika Alexander, Nicole’s mother, was pregnant with Nicole as a teen back in 2001, the daycare would bump a non-student to make room for a student.
In fact, even today, Arctic College has a similar policy of prioritizing childcare for students rather than non-students. Erika knows this because her other young daughter was bumped out of Arctic College’s daycare recently to make room for the child of a student.
That’s how a school daycare should function, Erika said. She credits the school daycare as the main reason she was able to complete high school and wants that same opportunity for her daughter.
Alexander refused to miss school despite not having access to a daycare, so she brought her infant with her inside her amauti.
But during the first week, when Alexander breastfed the child in class, she was asked to go the counsellor’s office, she said. She said this left her feeling discouraged and she considered dropping out.
Education officials wouldn’t comment on the specific treatment of Alexander, but did say that breastfeeding is allowed in the classrooms of Inuksuk High School.
“We can only state that in a situation like the one you’re asking for, the school usually tries to find a solution that works for the student in collaboration with the IDEA and the parents,” said Laprise.
“The department and the school will encourage students to stay in school and to learn within the school environment and with her peers.”
Workman, however, suggests that Alexander was moved into a separate classroom for liability reasons—and that chemistry and gym classes could be dangerous for an infant.
Alexander said she knows that there are six or seven other pregnant students or young moms in her high school Saputiit class, which teaches girls things like healthy cooking and parenting skills.
She said one of her friends told her she did not want to go back to school because of how Alexander has been treated.
According to Laprise, the high school encourages young mothers to continue their education by helping them submit applications for the Young Parents Stay Learning program, which would subsidize childcare—if they had daycare placement.
He added that the Saputiit program and the guidance counsellors at the school are in place to help students make healthy life choices.
Workman said that the Iqaluit DEA is in the process of arranging meetings with the daycare board to advocate for prioritizing teen mothers like Alexander who need childcare, so they can finish high school.
(7) Comments:
I hope this works out for her. I was a teen mom in Iqaluit trying to finish my high school but the “daycare” at IHS wouldn’t accept my baby for reasons I still don’t know today so I had to quit High school. I too would bring my baby with me but in reality, there is no support for teen moms (I betcha though a teen dad shows up, he will get the support - stigma towards females, esp towards young teen moms). I’m glad this was brought to light.
The program was for students, further to this, the daycare is using IHS space and should therefore accommodate students as priority! The funding scheme at that daycare has also been abused by past employees who directed that daycare.
Sent to the office for breastfeeding, really? How bad was that wind? We must have got blown back to 1937.
Of course the daycare’s decision is deeply flawed. But this article unintentionally raises a bigger issue that should be discussed being the unacceptably high rate of teenage pregnancy in Nunavut. My God, Nicole’s mother Erika was pregnant with her as a teenager and had to use the very same high school daycare for Nicole so she (the mother) could attend school!! Two generations of kids born in a span of seventeen years (a span in which many kids in the south go without even having sex). Think about that!!!
Let’s be honest, kids having kids is practically admired and celebrated up here. Until that changes, so many of our social problems and challenges will remain
Ya whats she smiling for. Proud of her poor choices?
#4 - there is teen pregnancy in every part of the world, however, it seems in many parts of the world the parents of teenaged pregnant females either force their child to have an abortion or they “hide” the pregnancy by sending away their pregnant daughter.
We don’t do that. Yes it seems many young parents end up leaving their child with grandparents (which also happens all over the world) but there are also many “teen” moms who took responsibility of their actions and kept their child to raise, and struggle to stay in school (exactly like the 2 individuals in the story and myself). We know what we did, but we obviously took responsibility and do our best and give every ounce of our strength and dignity to face the world of critiques like you.
Kids having kids is not admired or celebrated as you think, but what we do have is immense unconditional LOVE and SUPPORT for our teen parents and grandchildren because that is how our ancestors raised us to be. Good Luck Nicole!
Look if the Day Care has lost sight of it’s Mandate, then force it to go back to it.
Simple, make room for one student’s baby.
Day Care Board, please remember what it was all supposed to be about.