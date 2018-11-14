NEWS: Iqaluit

In wake of Northmart fire, thieves target Iqaluit elders’ housing

Iqaluit firefighters assess the condition of elders' housing units Nov. 9, a day after a fire destroyed Northmart's warehouse, just metres away. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Iqaluit firefighters assess the condition of elders' housing units Nov. 9, a day after a fire destroyed Northmart's warehouse, just metres away. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)



Eva Groves said she was furious to learn that someone had broken into her elderly mother's home last week while the 77-year-old woman was staying with relatives. (PHOTO COURTESY OF E. GROVES) Eva Groves said she was furious to learn that someone had broken into her elderly mother's home last week while the 77-year-old woman was staying with relatives. (PHOTO COURTESY OF E. GROVES)

November 14, 2018 - 9:29 am

For a group of Iqaluit elders, the last few days have been trying.

It started early on Thursday, Nov. 8, at about 3 a.m., when residents of the elders’ housing units behind the Northmart were evacuated from their homes.

Just metres away, a fire was burning in the back warehouse of the store.

The group stayed for a time at the nearby elders’ qammaq. Some elders were moved to the Frobisher Inn while firefighters assessed their units, and others stayed with relatives.

Eva Groves’ mother, Margaret Joamie, 77, had lived in her apartment for about five years when the fire forced her to move out to stay with family for two days.

After the fire department cleared the units as safe, relatives helped Joamie move back in on Saturday, Nov. 10.

“That’s when she saw the broken window,” Groves said, describing how her mother’s unit had been broken into whole she was away.

“Whoever it was used a chair on the [outside] stairs to get in through the window,” she said. “They grabbed the TV and went out through the front door.”

Groves is fairly certain that’s all the thief took; she’s angry, but grateful her mom’s accordion is still there.

The whole ordeal has been difficult for the 77-year-old woman, Groves said. “I’m pretty sure it has affected her health,” she said.

The theft at Joamie’s apartment is one of at least two in the housing complex since its residents left last Thursday and Friday.

The back door of another unit was broken and had to be replaced, but the intruder did not make it into the apartment.

The theft was reported to police, but Iqaluit RCMP haven’t said if they’ve made any arrests in connection with the break-ins.

Groves has asked the Iqaluit Housing Authority to install better lighting around the complex to deter vandals, especially after another resident was attacked in her home last year.

While Groves said she was angry and worried when she first heard about the theft at her mother’s home, the public response and gestures of support have helped to remedy that.

Groves said she’s received a number of messages from friends and even strangers, wishing her mother well and offering to replace the stolen television.

And on Sunday, Groves said a stranger had brought a new TV over to her mom’s place.

“My fury turned to no fury, but love for my community,” she said.

Anyone who might have seen suspicious activity around the housing complex last week should call Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111.