NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit firefighters to stage open house

Gathering will feature a “live burn” of a living-room scene

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The Iqaluit fire hall will host an early evening barbecue and open house on Saturday, Oct. 13, as part of Fire Prevention Week. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF IQALUIT) The Iqaluit fire hall will host an early evening barbecue and open house on Saturday, Oct. 13, as part of Fire Prevention Week. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF IQALUIT)

October 11, 2018 - 8:12 am

As part of Fire Prevention Week, Iqaluit’s emergency services department plans to hold an open house on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the city’s fire station.

At the event, residents will be able to tour the fire hall, look at a fire truck and see a demonstration of a “live burn,” in which a living-room scene will be set on fire, according to a news release issued by the city.

The emergency responders will also offer barbecued food at the event.

This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

The City of Iqaluit’s emergency services department said it urges all residents to stay safe, by looking for the places where fire can start, listening for the sound of a smoke alarm and learning two ways out of every room.