Iqaluit getting reverse osmosis machine as back-up water plan
“If we get a dry September and October we may not meet our target”
Iqaluit might turn to making salt water drinkable this winter.
City council decided on Tuesday to get a reverse osmosis filtration system as a backup plan to ensure Iqaluit’s water needs are met before the spring thaw. The machine would make sea water drinkable by removing the salt along with other minerals.
“If we get a dry September and October, we may not meet our target,” said Matthew Hamp, the city’s director of public works.
“Should there be a major and sudden rise in water intake in the winter ... the city currently has no contingency plan to supplement the water,” Hamp said, after an update from the city’s task force on the Lake Geraldine water supply.
The task force was set up in late July, when the city of Iqaluit announced that due to low precipitation this year, the water supply would likely not last through the winter.
At that time, the city asked residents to reduce their water consumption by opting for showers rather than baths and not washing their vehicles.
Supplementary pumping started in Apex on Aug. 19 to divert water to Lake Geraldine.
Currently, Lake Geraldine is 110 metres deep, after 10 days of pumping. But, according to the task force update, the reservoir should stay at a minimum of 110.8 metres to 111.3 metres to ensure the city can meet demand over the nine months after open-water season ends.
Although the supplementary pumping and recent rain have raised the reservoir level, no one can predict the precipitation for the next month or two before the lake freezes and no more water can be stored.
In an effort to curb water use, the city plans to increase its water conservation campaign over the next few months.
The end of the open-water season, when Lake Geraldine freezes, can happen any time between October and November. And if there is another dump fire or other mishap like a burst main or a problem with the pumping hoses, the city may run out of water before the thaw.
“We can’t consider where we are today because there will be another month of water demand and hydraulic losses,” said Dixon Weir, a municipal water systems expert hired by the city.
Additionally, if Iqaluit does not get enough rain before the freeze, the Apex River might not have enough water to feed the pumping, Weir said, adding that these kinds of issues “tend to compound themselves.”
Amy Elgersma, Iqaluit’s acting chief administrative officer, said that pumping operations have moved 47,300 cubic metres of water from the Apex River to Geraldine Lake over 10 days.
But 300,000 cubic metres are needed in total. And there are fewer than 60 days of pumping left.
Given the uncertainty over whether this goal can be met, Hamp proposed to council that the city prepare a contingency plan.
The Government of Nunavut owns a reverse osmosis machine that has only previously been used in 2011, when Arviat needed it. The GN offered ownership of it to the City of Iqaluit, Hamp said.
But the city is still on the hook for retrofitting, repairs, equipment and shipping from Alberta.
Council could choose to get the reverse osmosis machine in advance, or to set aside money to prepare for an emergency when it might require the machine at a later date. Another option was to create a different backup plan.
Waiting until an emergency would increase shipping costs, since the machine would have to be flown in, if not ordered by sealift soon.
By air, it would cost between $600,000 and $1 million, depending on the number of shipments required for the massive machine, which is currently stored in one 20-foot and three 40-foot sea cans.
It would also take 30-75 days to ship.
Opting for the reverse osmosis system now by sealift would bring the total cost to $846,000. But, since the city has already paid $280,000 on retrofitting and repairs, the remaining cost to sealift it in advance is $566,000.
Of the four city councillors who were present at Tuesday’s meeting, only Joanasie Akumalik voted against the motion to get the reverse osmosis machine on the sealift before winter.
A few years ago, the city faced a similar decision, when it spent millions to put out a dump fire, councillor Romeyn Stevenson said before voting in favour.
“This dilemma is far more significant to the health ... of the citizens of Iqaluit,” Stevenson said.
“If we were to make a mistake or something were to happen that was not foreseen and we had not purchased this, we’d be putting our citizens in a place of risk I am not willing to accept.”
(10) Comments:
Is this city capable of doing anything properly?!? They lurch from one catastrophe to another. FOUR years ago they were told that Lake Geraldine would run dry, did they do anything then?... NO. FOUR years ago they were told that the Apex River was not a suitable backup source of water and yet they went ahead and starting pumping anyway. They are relying on the weather to provide enough water between now and freeze-up all the while squandering many thousands if not millions of litres of potable water through a leaky and decrepit utilidor system. Now they want to spend the better part of a million dollars to desalinate water at a massive cost to the city’s electrical supply ... just in case ... gimme me a break!
Wow. Hope you have several trained staff on hand to deal with the very high maintenance and upkeep of the system.
So where are they going to put the machine. Near the lagoon, or the dump were there is sludge run off.
Next dump fire will just have to let it burn. Better then letting the citizens of Iqaluit go without water.
So trucked water is too expensive, eh? Well it makes a lot more sense than this stupidity. It is reliable, very little waste (unlike the rotting utilildor), and forces people to think about how much they are using. It makes more sense for homes to be on trucked water up here. Don’t pretend to be a rich, experienced booming metropolis. We’re a small town in the north, and it could be a pretty awesome place if the city would live within its means.
Take a look around you, you have plenty of water. You can draw and pump water from many places, rivers lakes etc. Just do it and try not to screw this up as well. Knowing them, they will draw water from the new cemetery and solve that ongoing problem. Talk about screwing up a church on Sunday.
Hey #4, trucked water and sewage costs at least five times more than piped service. Plus the impact on the environment is pretty bad. Those trucks cost tons of money, burn up all kinds of diesel, they chew up the roads every day and they pump greenhouse gas emissions like crazy. Those drivers and helpers have to get paid every day too
The problem with piped service is it is capital intensive which means you have a high up front cost but once pipes are installed it is way cheaper than trucked. Trucked service probably works for a small hamlet like Whale Cove or something but Iqaluit is way too big for that now. The trucked service recipients in Iqaluit only use 11 per cent of the water in the city but you know what? Those trucks eat up 40 per cent of the water and sewage budget.
The best solution for Iqaluit is extend piped service to Apex, all other areas that don’t have it, put in the pumping stations, and fix the old water mains. Plus they should look at above ground pipes that don’t have to be dug up when they need repairs.
Yes! A Reverse Osmosis Machine IS what is needed.
I recommended that much earlier.
We are surrounded by water and we have to have a very serious back-up plan.
We will have a limitless supply with this technology.
I am still wondering though, how and why our City Council ignored the Consultant’s Report years ago that we were going to run out of water.
What were our Councillors doing and thinking?
How could they have just ignored this warning for so long, until one Councillor went out and eye-balled the situation this summer, then it was panic time?
Wait till you get the bill for a set of replacement membranes. Nearby town of 2K has that system.
Info here, see the powerpoint
https://www.pureaqua.com/seawater-reverse-osmosis-systems-swro/
#4 “We’re a small town in the north, and it could be a pretty awesome place if the city would live within its means.” Send that message to Amy Elgersma who insisted that a 40+ million dollar white elephant pool was needed. Next, send the message to the Brewery owners who want attention as the first and only brewery in Nunavut. All about want what we want, and no thought ahead to anyone affected by their Southern comforts. The problems continue because Nunavut is not home.
Joanasie in July you brought photographs to Council to demonstrate the potential problem of uwater storage due to low levels in Lake Geraldine. Now you vote against a back up system and plan to deal with water shortages?
I do not understand.