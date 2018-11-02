NEWS: Iqaluit

UPDATED: Missing Iqaluit girl has been located, police say

Alison Bracken, 12, is safe and sound

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



November 02, 2018 - 4:39 pm

Alison Bracken, 12, who had been last seen at around 6 p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating outside her home, has been located safe and sound, the Iqaluit RCMP have reported.

Police had asked for public’s help in locating the girl, who was last seen on Halloween.

Bracken had been reported missing today at 8 a.m.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance,” police said.