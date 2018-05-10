NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit man sentenced to one day in jail for axe-wielding rampage

Daniel Caza, 29, pleaded guilty to weapon charge

SARAH ROGERS



An Iqaluit man has been sentenced to a single day in jail after he threatened residents with an axe during an intoxicated rampage earlier this year.

Daniel Caza, 29, appeared in Nunavut court in Iqaluit on Wednesday, May 9 on a series of charges related to a Feb. 6 incident.

At about 2 a.m. that morning, Caza was found intoxicated banging on doors in the 300s area of Iqaluit, threatening residents with an axe.

The court heard May 9 that Caza believed someone had taken his children away from him and stormed out with an axe to address the issue.

In fact, Caza’s partner and his daughter had been out of the territory for the month prior to the incident.

When RCMP officers arrived in the scene, Caza was standing next to building 303 wielding an axe. He began walking towards the police vehicle, at which point officers got out of the car and arrested Caza.

Caza later resisted arrest during the booking process at the RCMP station, according to an agreed statement of facts read to the court.

Caza was charged Feb. 6 with carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and for breaching court orders directing him to keep the peace and abstain from intoxicating substances.

Caza was released from custody two days later, on Feb. 8. For his part, Caza said he doesn’t remember any of the incident.

Lawyers reached a deal May 9, in which Caza pleaded guilty to a single charge of carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Justice Earl Johnson sentenced Caza to one day in jail, deemed to have been served by his court appearance Wednesday, a $100 victim surcharge and ordered to have the weapon forfeited.

Caza is set to appear in court again shortly on two other unrelated charges.

Johnson urged Caza to watch his behaviour until then.

“You were so drunk you don’t even remember what happened,” Johnson said to Caza during his sentencing. “That’s an indication that you have a problem with alcohol.”