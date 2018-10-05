Iqaluit police arrest youth, adult in connection with taxi robberies
Male youth allegedly used a gun to demand cash from a cab driver
A male youth and an adult woman accomplice face charges related to the armed robberies of two Iqaluit taxi drivers.
Both suspects appeared in Iqaluit court on Thursday, Oct. 4 on charges of armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and conspiracy to commit an offence, the Iqaluit RCMP said in a news release on Oct. 5.
The first robbery was reported on the evening of Sept. 25, when a single suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a cab driver and demanded cash. The driver wasn’t physically injured, but the suspect got away with a small amount of cash, on foot, the RCMP said.
Police were unsuccessful in tracking down a suspect until another robbery occurred early on Oct. 4.
Iqaluit RCMP officers responded to that incident at 1:45 a.m., noting it had a similar pattern to the Sept. 25 robbery: a weapon used to demand cash.
In the second case, there were two suspects: a male and a female accomplice.
They both face three charges related to the robberies, while the male suspect faces an additional charge of uttering death threats.