Iqaluit prepares water filtration system for future water shortages
Reverse osmosis machine expected to be ready for use by April
The City of Iqaluit will be better prepared for its next water emergency, now that a reverse osmosis filtration system has arrived in town.
The device turns seawater into fresh water. The machine, which the city bought from the Government of Nunavut for $860,000, had been stored in Alberta, since being last used in Arviat years ago.
It’s now in one of the city’s storage units, awaiting an overhaul and proposals for how to best put the machine to use.
Matthew Hamp, the director of Public Works, said the filtration system needs refurbishment after years of storage and being transported to Iqaluit.
“There would have been seals and gaskets that would have dried out. They all need to be replaced. It is not repairs per se, it is akin to a tune-up on your car,” Hamp said.
The next steps are to get proposals for “shelf-ready designs” for how to best deploy the machine, and to assess where the machine’s pipes should be laid.
“We would likely do that final refurbishment when we are ready to install the unit,” Hamp said.
Amy Elgersma, the city’s acting chief administrative officer, said she expects the machine will be ready by April.
Since the water task force began repairing pipes and teaching conservation in July, the City of Iqaluit has seen a 20 per cent reduction in water consumption, Hamp said.
“So that is 20,000 cubic metres a month we no longer take from Lake Geraldine,” he said.
Since then, and even after the task force concluded in September, that consumption rate has remained steady.
This was due to the 45 repairs made to leaking pipes around the city, as well as the City of Iqaluit’s ongoing public awareness campaign about water conservation.
Back in July, the city said that about 40 per cent of water from Lake Geraldine was lost to bleeds and breaks in its aging infrastructure.
However, shortly afterward, the city said that number is somewhat inaccurate.
This, Hamp said, is because Iqaluit calculated its water consumption by including the water used in processing.
The industry standard now is not to include the water used for processing, said Hamp.
“To actually treat the water to be drinkable there is a certain amount of water that gets used up, usually around 8 to 10 per cent, so that clarification was about how we calculated that number,” he said.
To get a more comparable reading, the city installed a metre on the outgoing pipe from the water plant last March.
Once the city has recorded a year’s worth of data, Hamp said they will have a more accurate understanding of how much water loss those leaky pipes caused.
Hamp and Elgersma said it was nice to see everyone come together to reduce water consumption over the last few months.
“To achieve 20 per cent savings every month, to see it hold steady is really quite something,” she said.
“It was really something to see the level of cooperation that was there ... everyone was very, very committed to helping the city to make sure the water supply shortage was solved. It was a really important factor in the success of this project.”
(5) Comments:
Too bad they did not install that system in Cambridge Bay. We could have filtered our lake water. We have a new water plant with 70s technology. Sand filtration and it only cost 14 million installed and the water still takes like crap. What a waste of money.
Are you kidding me? “had been stored in Alberta, since being last used in Arviat years ago” So how many years are we talking about? How much has the technology changed and improved since then? How much did it cost to get it here? “system needs refurbishment after years of storage and being transported to Iqaluit” What is the time & money needed to “refurbish”? “The next steps are to get proposals for “shelf-ready designs” for how to best deploy the machine, and to assess where the machine’s pipes should be laid.” Buy the machine, refurbish it, transport it, then try to figure out how to use it? Seriously!!
If 20,000 cubic metres a month is what is being saved; that equals out to 20,000,000 litres.
It took 1.7 million litres to fight the Northmart fire.
So almost every day before the loss-mitigation processes were put into place we were wasting a ‘Northmart Fire’ worth of water.
The City has cut that waste by 12 ‘Northmart Fires’ a month; but there’s still almost 12 ‘Northmart Fires’ being wasted every month.
Or, to put it yet another way, if NuBrew uses 2500 litres per day, one month (one month!!) of water savings will keep them going for 22 years.
(That number is shocking, inviting anyone to check my math: 20,000,000 litres / 2500 litres = 8000 ‘fills’ / 30 = 267 months /12 = 22 years)
Mayor Sheppard says on Twitter:
“Starting to sound like a broken record here. How about “potential” shortages? Possible shortages? Or “prepares water filtration as prudent risk mitigation measure?” There is no guarantee of shortage as this headline implies.”
Maybe stop shouting on twitter and talk to journalists directly?
Who knows how old this reverse osmosis machine is? Last used in 2011, but when was it manufactured? Are we talking 10, 17 or more years?
Salt water is corrosive. Wonder how well the salt got removed from the pipes before storage? Is it going to be outrageously expensive finding replacement parts to refurbish this old RO machine, back to running order? Or constantly replacing corroding pipes, filters and parts.
Reverse osmosis, gaining fresh water from salt water isn’t cheap. Very expensive.
Do the high-pressure pumps run on electricity, gas, diesel or a mixture of two? Bet the pump parts are expensive and are rare finds.
Where will the salt brine that’s removed from the water be dumped? If flushed back to sea, the high salt concentration will kill everything in dumping area. The cost of a land salt dump is?
The cities 5-year operating cost comparison is: RO Machine or a pipe to a fresh water river?