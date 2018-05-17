Iqaluit principals complain they can’t find substitute teachers
No applicants for Inuktut language specialist job at Inuksuk High School
Iqaluit schools don’t have the substitute teachers they need, and the shortage sometimes forces schools to cancel classes, members of Iqaluit’s District Education Authority heard from school principals and vice principals at a meeting on Monday.
“We are in an extreme crunch for substitutes right now,” Jay Thomas, the principal of Inuksuk High School, said May 14 in a report to the DEA.
“It’s extremely tight,” he said.
At the high school, two regular substitutes are now filling in for teachers who are on long-term leave.
To fill that new gap in substitute teachers, a university student who is studying education is being flown in from the South to teach on-call for the spring.
And after he did a presentation to students in the Nunavut Teacher Education Program at Nunavut Arctic College, Thomas said only one second-year NTEP student is willing to substitute teach for the current school year.
“I think we’re covered, but it’s a real struggle,” he said. “I can’t emphasize what a challenge it is.”
Cody Prusky, the principal of Nakasuk Elementary School, emphasized the shortage when he said, “Finding subs? There aren’t any.”
The shortage of substitute teachers isn’t a new thing, Doug Workman, chair of the IDEA, told Nunatsiaq News.
This week, when two teachers called in sick on the same day, the elementary school’s physical education class and literacy program were cancelled so that staff running programs could cover other classes.
“Like other principals have mentioned, substitutes are a major challenge,” said Scott MacDonald, the vice principal of Joamie Elementary School.
But the hiring of new teachers is going well this year and two term positions are now filled at Joamie, MacDonald said, adding that two elders are working full days at the school to teach Inuit culture and language.
When school started last fall, 63 teaching jobs were unfilled in Nunavut schools throughout the territory.
In Iqaluit, only the French-language school, Ecole des Trois-Soleils, started the current school year with a full roster of teaching staff.
That school is run by its own francophone school commission and was not discussed at the meeting.
Eight jobs are filled at Aqsarniit Ilinniarvik Middle School, four internally and four with new staff who are transferring from other schools and communities in Nunavut.
At Inuksuk High School, competitions have just closed for chemistry and English teaching jobs and the school has a new physical education teacher.
But an open job for an Inuktut language teacher remains empty and there aren’t any prospective hires for that job.
“We had one round of competitions for that, and no applicants. Now it’s open until filled,” Thomas said.
Last fall, MLAs killed Bill 37, which would have amended the 2008 Education Act to delay full implementation of Inuktitut language instruction in Nunavut schools until the GN acquired the capacity to do it.
Meanwhile, “I am concerned about filling a vacant language specialist position,” Thomas said.
It has always been difficult to find subs, especially for Inuktitut classes. Once you get a substitute after they are done most do not want to go back, with no curriculum to follow, very little teaching materials, and most of all not a lot of support you can’t blame them.
After a while to pool of substitutes have shrunk and it’s even that much harder to ffind replacements.
This has been going on for years but for some reason it’s never addressed and improved.
But there will be 100% fluent Inuktut government employment Real Soon Now!
I agree with #2, the premier has his head up something. Bold moves…hardly. Ill thinking process.
don’t complain, this is nunavut’s own doing. for years, the complain has been on the table for years; snubbing inuit language and the teaching of it in schools. even by inuit themselves who can’t speak it properly nor talk it, poor souls, you think you would be accepted for snubbing it? gn and specially the schools (and don’t wanna be inuit specially for their children, ironic eh?) are not serious about this problem creating potatoes.
And what are Sub Teachers teaching? Sitting in front of the class and advising students to keep on doing what they done in the previous class should not require a sub, just a baby sitter. Classes are getting cancelled all the time, the learning outcome, especially at the High School are a joke, but keep your noses up high and pretend you prepare the youth for their future life. The only thing you provide to the students is the preparation to fail. Maybe a better principal would change the direction and outcome. I’m surprised that the principal actually showed up for the DEA meeting, normally he is nowhere to be found, never mind answering phone calls or emails.
#4 What’s a potato, Boris, someone with a white soul and brown coating?
What an idiotic comment.
I took French second language for most of my schooling. I decided in High School that I wanted to learn more Inuktitut. We weren’t taught anything all we did was Inuktitut word searches. We weren’t taught what the word meant that we were looking. Just given a word search sheet and told to look for the words. I was very disappointed.
Mind you I felt the same about Language arts class was just the same read a story that’s one page front and back and answer 10 questions and that was it for a 40min period and if you asked if you can work on something else while other student were still working on the story we were told no because we were going to be too ahead of the other students. so we would just sit there for the remainder of the class.
I think the whole system needs to be adjusted at not just the Inuktitut classes.