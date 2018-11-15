NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit RCMP seeks public assistance investigating Nov. 8 fires, break-ins

Following investigation, Iqaluit fire department and RCMP conclude all five fires were acts of arson

Iqaluit RCMP are seeking the public's help in investigating the five fires set in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 and at least two break and enters that took place at an elders housing complex. (FILE PHOTO)

November 15, 2018 - 1:20 pm

The Iqaluit RCMP is asking for the public’s help with their investigations into the early morning fires set around the city on Nov. 8.

Five fires were lit, one of which ended up destroying the Northmart grocery store’s warehouse.

There were also three vehicle fires and one rubbish fire at a vacant residence.

Following an investigation, the Iqaluit fire department and the RCMP have determined all five fires were arson.

One teenage girl has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, and with public mischief, in connection to the Northmart fire. The other fires are still under investigation.

The youth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

The Iqaluit RCMP continue to investigate the fires, as well as a single report of a break and enter that occurred while the elders’ home near the Northmart was evacuated during the fire.

It appears at least two units were broken into during the Northmart fire.

A chair was used to break open a window in one apartment, and a television set belonging to a 77-year-old woman was stolen. The back door of another unit was broken and needed to be replaced.

Police are asking the public to call them with any information related to these active investigations at 867-979-0123.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by texting NWTNUTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES), or by visiting http://www.nwtnutips.com.