Iqaluit seeks volunteer firefighters

Volunteers get training and other benefits

Iqaluit firefighters deal with a blaze during cold conditions. The City of Iqaluit is seeking new volunteer firefighters. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF IQALUIT) Iqaluit firefighters deal with a blaze during cold conditions. The City of Iqaluit is seeking new volunteer firefighters. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF IQALUIT)

November 23, 2018 - 3:30 pm

The Iqaluit Fire Department is looking for volunteers—and judging by the 22 hours that the city’s firefighters recently spent battling a huge fire at the Northmart and smaller ones around town, you can expect to be busy if you join.

Benefits include continuous training, a recognition and awards program, social events, as well as worker’s compensation and insurance coverage.

As a volunteer, you will also receive a uniform and personal protective equipment.

If interested, you must be:

• 19 years of age or older

• Have a minimum education of Grade 10 or equivalent

• Be a legal resident of Canada

• Be physically fit

• Reside in Iqaluit

• Be willing to have a background check

• Have a valid driver’s licence

• Attend 150 hours of training annually

• Uphold the good image of the Iqaluit Fire Department

• Follow all operating guidelines, rules and policies

To apply, you must complete an application form that can be found on the city’s website as well as at the fire department, and then drop it off at the Fire Hall.

While the Fire Marshal’s report for 2017 does not appear to have been made public, in 2017 Iqaluit firefighters were busy dealing with the following fires, reported on by Nunatsiaq News:

• In February: A weekend fire in Nunavut’s capital guts public housing unit

• In August: A body is discovered following Iqaluit boat fire

• In October: A fire guts former Iqaluit dental clinic near hospital

• In November: Homeless man loses shelter in Iqaluit boat fire

And to start 2018 Iqaluit dealt with its first major fire of 2018 on the night of Jan. 1, which ravaged a multiplex along the Apex Road near Joamie School and left several households homeless.