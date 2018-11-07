Iqaluit’s French school to get long-awaited expansion
École des Trois-Soleils will get a gym, four more classrooms and additional daycare space
Iqaluit’s sole francophone school will be expanded, following the settlement of a lawsuit in June between the Government of Nunavut and the territory’s French-language school board.
École des Trois-Soleils first opened its doors in 2001 to a tiny population of 35 students, which has roughly tripled since.
But as the first wave of students moved through the secondary levels, the school had to rely on resources in neighbouring schools—gymnasium, classroom space and teachers—to maintain its high school curriculum. Many Trois-Soleils students ended up doing most of their secondary studies at Inuksuk high school.
The Commission scolaire francophone du Nunavut launched the lawsuit in 2015 under Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees minority-language educational rights to French-speaking communities outside Quebec.
The details of the settlement remain largely confidential.
But Nunavut’s Department of Education has already begun moving forward with plans to renovate the school; while introducing the capital budget for the Department of Education on Oct. 31, Education Minister David Joanasie told MLAs that design work has begun for an addition to Trois-Soleils.
The addition to the school will include the construction of a gymnasium, four additional classrooms, and increased space for the francophone daycare it houses, Les petits Nanooks, the department told Nunatsiaq News in an emailed statement.
The funding of the expansion will be shared between the GN and the federal Department of Canadian Heritage, while Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services is overseeing the design and construction of the addition.
The Department of Education said it has hosted a series of preplanning meetings with the school board starting in 2014, with the most recent meeting held in February 2017.
The GN hasn’t said when the new addition is set to be complete.
The lawsuit had asked the GN’s Department of Education for funding to hire more personnel, including three more teachers, a vice-principal and a full-time secretary.
The school board also demanded “exclusive decision-making power” in hiring and establishing its own curriculum, as spelled out in Nunavut’s Education Act, though it’s unclear if the settlement touched on that.
Doug Garson, an Iqaluit parent and lawyer, welcomed the agreement and news that Iqaluit’s French school would be expanded.
Garson was the force behind the lawsuit in 2015, which he filed alongside the school board in 2015, but withdrew his involvement earlier this year for personal reasons.
He’s had two children attend Trois-Soleils, one who graduated in 2017.
“I’m very proud,” he said.
“It was a project for me that I was very invested in. I felt very strongly about it and I was able to persuade the school board to join in,” he said.
“If they can make the necessary expansion to the school, there are more and more parents who will choose that option and it will draw more francophone families to Iqaluit.”
“And it’s another space and resource for the community.”
(14) Comments:
“Another resource for the community” ... YEAH RIGHT! Have you ever tried to get access to space at Trois-Soleils for community-related extra-curricular activities? It is nigh on impossible and I don’t see that changing after the expansion.
Nothing like providing more money to a failing Francophone school in Nunavut. Less than 50 students go there k-8 (they don’t even offer hs courses anymore) When will the feds recognize Inuktitut as a national language and put more money into the development of fully Inuktitut schools?
So let me see if I understand, the French school with roughly 100 students, feel they are overcrowded and they go to court to force the GN to hire 5 additional full time staff and expand. Has anyone walked around other schools in Iqaluit?
I think this is where the divide starts. I have rights so even though you do not have enough teachers and your classrooms are overcrowded, I have my rights so you will have to suffer.
This is a private school funded with very scarce public money. And for those of you who say its public, just try to registrar your french speaking child there, if you do not have a french background. Heck even try to use the facility after hours.
Maybe Inuit should put in a lawsuit to the GN for more teachers, more Inuktitut classes, more classrooms….It would be another space and resource for the community!
@2: if you want to improve Inuktitut language education, why fight French language education for 2nd place? English is the reason why Inuktitut is dying.
Why not take inspiration from the French language school system that flourished in an English-dominated continent instead of targeting them as a competitor?
#2 - your information is wrong. There are closer to 100 students, including high school students.
#2 Asks “When will the feds recognize Inuktitut as a national language…”
Hmm… probably never. Why should they?
GN doesnt actually support inuktitut and you know this when there isnt an inuktitut school in Iqaluit. Iqaluit is a community that really needs it. How is there even a French school before inukitut school.
If they’re getting all this public money they should be much more open to accepting children of non-french speaking parents. French is a national language and other people should be able to learn it as well…Anyone who takes public money should have to open their doors to everyone or they shouldn’t be getting public support at all.
From everything I’ve seen their attitude is very insular and unwelcoming to all who aren’t of francophone descent.
@3: the school is full and can’t take in more students. Why would they give priority to kids who don’t speak it at all and whose parents won’t commit to learning it (until they try to enroll their kids in a French school…suddenly they’re interested in adopting French) when there are lots of families in town who actually speak French at home?
The problem isn’t the French school. They’re organized and seized an opportunity for more funding and growth. Meanwhile, what are English language schools doing? What’s their vision? Who are their leaders?
The reason they only allow children who’s parents have been to French school is to ensure the children will have support in French at home so they can succeed.
Had I been to French school this school would have been my fist choice to send my children to as they are following the Quebec curriculum which is on par with the rest of the country, unlike the other schools in Iqaluit where children struggle to be accepted into university.
Everyone keeps complaining about the lack of Inuktitut in the schools yet we barely have any Inuit teachers. And the second language Inuktitut teachers that we do have don’t know how to teach it, my kids practiced colouring and sewing every year and didn’t learn a thing for 8 years.
If you really want to see Inuktitut thrive stop complaining and be part of the solution, enroll in NTEP and start teaching!
#11 They are mostly following the Alberta curriculum wich is also on par with the rest of the country…
Why people dont think about this on a positive way? Like it or not, there is a lot of Francophones around and they are part of this community. You kwon a lot of them and I bet you appreciate their work and friendship. Good news for kids are good news for everyone…
#s 3 and 9 make valid points. French speaking students deserve the opportunity to take schooling in French as per Federal regulations. At the same time though if this is only for majority French speakers from outside Nunavut, then it is only fair that the money only come from the Federal government and money raised by fundraisers. As much as Nunavut is obligated to provide some funding, it would be a nice gesture to offer not to take it and self fund it allowing that money to be spent on education benefiting Inuit, ie. the purpose of Nunavut’s existence.
Otherwise it should not be exclusionary be open to all who wish to take it and show a desire to learn the language. This is more so when Inuit or non-Inuit at the K-5 levels would find learning the language simpler, because children pick up and learn languages more easily at those ages.
I am surprised no one has raised the offensive rant an official from that school put on facebook. I hope that is not the attitude of the rest of the staff. No money for this school until we are sure they are not passing on these offensive anti inuit opinions to their students.