Iqaluit’s looming water shortage deserves greater attention: city councillor
“I am just scared that if we don't look after this ... it is going to become a chaos for the community”
Joanasie Akumalik handed out water bottles to his fellow Iqaluit city councillors at this week’s meeting, in place of the typical pitchers and glasses.
If no action plan is created soon about the depleting water levels at the Lake Geraldine supply, Akumalik warned during a member’s statement on Tuesday, July 10, buying bottled water will be the only option in the future―and that scares him.
People in Iqaluit might have to ration water, he said, and only shower once a week, for example.
A 2014 study prepared by EXP Services on the city’s diminishing water supply was neglected by council and the administration for years, according to Akumalik. And in 2017, Andrew Scott, a researcher now with Dalhousie University, warned in a journal article that Iqaluit could run out of freshwater within five to 10 years.
“The council and the administration are at fault for neglecting that report,” Akumalik said, suggesting that the 2014 study might have been overlooked due to a dump fire that occurred at the same time as when the report was brought to their attention.
Akumalik went to the Lake Geraldine water supply last week and took some photos that he gave to the other city council members.
Over time the water has gone down over two metres, said Akumalik. As a result, he said two new “islands” have popped into view above the surface that he and other long-term residents have never seen before.
Akumalik urged city council to deal with it immediately and reminded them that EXP Services, which prepared the 2014 study, recommended that the city begin monitoring the reservoir levels.
“I am just scared that if we don’t look after this ... it is going to become a chaos for the community,” Akumalik said.
Akumalik introduced a motion, which was passed, to get a full update on the city’s water management plan either by the next committee meeting or council meeting.
Mayor Madeleine Redfern said they will have a discussion on the topic at the next council meeting and that there is more information to be shared then.”
“I know the director of public works has in the last little while provided some updates and we have provided funding to look at Sylvia Grinnell as a secondary water source,” Redfern said.
Afterwards, Redfern said in an interview that the city’s public works department has been providing city council with regular updates on the water supply.
As well, this year the city has approved spending of $1 million on the water supply issues, from Gas Tax funding. Another $700,000 is going toward dam repairs at Lake Geraldine.
The dwindling water supply is something the city is taking very seriously, Redfern said.
This motion was brought up during the first reading of a bylaw amendment regarding the city providing water for the Nunavut Brewing Company Ltd.
Akumalik said, when asked, that this is not related to his not supporting the brewery project. He just wants the water issue to be resolved.
“There used to be a continuous overflow of the water ... but now last week when I went to see it, the water was two metres down and there are new, big islands.”
(9) Comments:
Rankin has a similar problem. I wonder if anything is being done? Or is ‘crossing our fingers’ the strategy?
The city has been discussing the water issue since the early 1990’s and still nothing has been resolved. Time to stop talking and start delivering! On another note, stop using the cities reserve of treated water to put out dump fires!
After reading this it all seemed like something is being pulled off behind the scene. As if something is quietly setting the staged. Looking into all the names listed in article, WWF kept coming up.
Bringing the question to mind. Is Iqaluit council, being pulled by invisible strings?
Hey Akumalik Please look farther then your eye’s with my own eye’s , the City can hook up a long line to get fresh water from the Sylvia Grinnell no problem this will take time to get this hooked up few millions without any fish going to the lake Geraldine screen well,
the people who moved to Iqaluit who tries to fix issues makes things wrong or worst on cost spend more then what this cost ,
, look at our Gabage instead gross me out and getting worst each year after year .
Eye’s and ear’s
I see nothing in this article that indicates WWF.
But I do see a brewery that wants water from some place other than Grinell river…
Maybe you’re looking at the wrong strings?
Way to go Joanassie !!!!
Keep them City employees jumping. This is not an issue to brush away and more meetings will not fix the problem.
Identify an additional source of water and a pipeline to transfer will be required.
How hard can that be to figure out?
Thanks
In the near future we might have to start recycling wastewater. Too bad we’re not doing that now to use for things like taking showers/baths and flushing toilets etc. so that we can use the fresh water we still have for drinking. Our ancestors were very resourceful; we should take after them in a modern way.
it is always poor form to hand out props to make a point. It is also poor form to blame staff in an open meeting especially if it could lead to a staff performance issue. those issues should be handled in private
i must commend the post #2. I figured that last evening they must have spent over 100000 gallons of pure soft water in the dump fire. I wondered the same thing. A pump at the sylvie grinnell and there is plenty of water for all to be satisfied. i myself check the reservoir at the lake many time a month for the pas 30 odd summers and the Councillor is right about his findings as i took pics of he lake beginning of july as well and this time of year, usually there are just about 2 to 3 feet of water to accumulate before it overflows but this year is wow.