NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit snowmobile racing group wants help from council

Group members race every Sunday with no insurance

BETH BROWN



Ted Irniq and Christopher Braund of the Sunday Iqaluit Racers group ask the City of Iqaluit for in-kind and financial support, March 13. But councillors said the City can't get involved until the group has insurance. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) Ted Irniq and Christopher Braund of the Sunday Iqaluit Racers group ask the City of Iqaluit for in-kind and financial support, March 13. But councillors said the City can't get involved until the group has insurance. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)



Coun. Simon Nattaq tells the Sunday Iqaluit Racers group that it should be careful about holding events on a day of rest. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) Coun. Simon Nattaq tells the Sunday Iqaluit Racers group that it should be careful about holding events on a day of rest. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

March 16, 2018 - 10:30 am

Iqaluit’s Sunday snowmobile racing group has grown faster than organizers can keep up with.

Two members of the Sunday Iqaluit Racers group asked city councillors on Tuesday, March 13 for in-kind support and money for the growing weekly competition.

They said they’re presenting to council and other city groups as an act of goodwill, after they received noise complaints from residents.

“Every week has been more and more popular. Two weeks ago we had 21 racers,” said Christopher Braund, who spoke as a delegate to council.

“We’re the capital, there should be racing here so people can have competitive races and have their machines in a safe environment rather that whipping around everywhere.”

Delegate Ted Irniq said the club, which consists of six people, wants to promote their races, which started late December, to young Iqalungmiut.

“We are trying to take some of the kids and some of the adults off the streets that are racing around at 11 o’clock at night or one in the morning and give them a place where they can open up their snowmobiles and have a good time,” Irniq said.

But councillors said the City can’t support the group until they get insurance.

“I’m going to be blunt. What happens when there is a death?” said Coun. Joanasie Akumalik, who also said he’s glad to see another activity starting up in the city.

Irniq said the group is in talks with Toonik Tyme organizers, and is hoping to become insured under that group until the racing club is approved as a non-profit.

“We are a very safe group of drivers… We are doing our best right now. It’s the same rules as the races in the south,” Irniq said.

Organizers have First Aid and wilderness First Aid training, and two are mechanics who check each machine before giving a racer the green light to compete.

All racers wear helmets, safety vests and have cords on their snowmobiles that cause the machine to turn off if the racer falls off, Irniq said.

There have been two minor accidents since the races began.

The Sunday races take place at Dead Dog Lake and on Frobisher Bay.

Coun. Kyle Sheppard said he looks forward to seeing the race results each week, but he remains concerned that the races are held within city limits.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the City to allow that to happen in an uninsured manner within city limits,” he said. “The sea ice is a whole different story.”

Sheppard said the potentially dangerous activity could leave the organizers vulnerable to legal problems if any person is injured or property is damaged.

“It’s really important that you incorporate your society. Once that’s done, prepare a proposal for council that we can consider,” he said, adding, “for your own protection be very careful.”

Deputy Mayor Romeyn Stevenson echoed Sheppard’s sentiments.

“I’m not saying you’re not doing a great job,” he said.

But by rallying volunteers, donating prizes or clearing snow, the City would be giving approval to a group that isn’t legally legitimate, Stevenson said.

Stevenson also suggested that the group make sure it orients new racers about zero-tolerance alcohol policies and racing safety.

Irniq and Braund said the Sunday racers have also talked with local businesses about sponsorship and support, but said those groups want racers to obtain proper insurance.

Coun. Simon Nattaq, who offered his services to the racing group as a member of the Iqaluit search and rescue team, was concerned that the racing events are held on Sunday, a day that many consider a day of rest.

“Sunday has been set aside so our bodies can recuperate… You are having races on a Sunday, no wonder people are getting hurt. You are showing disrespect for the powers that be,” he said in Inuktitut.

Also acknowledging the safety concerns, he said that “I’m pretty sure we’ll have to come back to this issue.”

Braund said Sunday race times have been moved until later in the day to avoid disturbing churchgoers, and to minimize the risk of having drivers show up after a night of drinking.

He also said the group would make an effort to catch up safety- and insurance-wise.

“We’ll meet with our other members and get the safety stuff nailed down,” Braund said.

Coun. Noah Papatsie was in favour of the group, because the event supports wellness and physical activity for youth, he said.

“We’re talking about the highest population here in the territory. I know physical activity is very important to residents of the city,” he said.