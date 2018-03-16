Iqaluit snowmobile racing group wants help from council
Group members race every Sunday with no insurance
Iqaluit’s Sunday snowmobile racing group has grown faster than organizers can keep up with.
Two members of the Sunday Iqaluit Racers group asked city councillors on Tuesday, March 13 for in-kind support and money for the growing weekly competition.
They said they’re presenting to council and other city groups as an act of goodwill, after they received noise complaints from residents.
“Every week has been more and more popular. Two weeks ago we had 21 racers,” said Christopher Braund, who spoke as a delegate to council.
“We’re the capital, there should be racing here so people can have competitive races and have their machines in a safe environment rather that whipping around everywhere.”
Delegate Ted Irniq said the club, which consists of six people, wants to promote their races, which started late December, to young Iqalungmiut.
“We are trying to take some of the kids and some of the adults off the streets that are racing around at 11 o’clock at night or one in the morning and give them a place where they can open up their snowmobiles and have a good time,” Irniq said.
But councillors said the City can’t support the group until they get insurance.
“I’m going to be blunt. What happens when there is a death?” said Coun. Joanasie Akumalik, who also said he’s glad to see another activity starting up in the city.
Irniq said the group is in talks with Toonik Tyme organizers, and is hoping to become insured under that group until the racing club is approved as a non-profit.
“We are a very safe group of drivers… We are doing our best right now. It’s the same rules as the races in the south,” Irniq said.
Organizers have First Aid and wilderness First Aid training, and two are mechanics who check each machine before giving a racer the green light to compete.
All racers wear helmets, safety vests and have cords on their snowmobiles that cause the machine to turn off if the racer falls off, Irniq said.
There have been two minor accidents since the races began.
The Sunday races take place at Dead Dog Lake and on Frobisher Bay.
Coun. Kyle Sheppard said he looks forward to seeing the race results each week, but he remains concerned that the races are held within city limits.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the City to allow that to happen in an uninsured manner within city limits,” he said. “The sea ice is a whole different story.”
Sheppard said the potentially dangerous activity could leave the organizers vulnerable to legal problems if any person is injured or property is damaged.
“It’s really important that you incorporate your society. Once that’s done, prepare a proposal for council that we can consider,” he said, adding, “for your own protection be very careful.”
Deputy Mayor Romeyn Stevenson echoed Sheppard’s sentiments.
“I’m not saying you’re not doing a great job,” he said.
But by rallying volunteers, donating prizes or clearing snow, the City would be giving approval to a group that isn’t legally legitimate, Stevenson said.
Stevenson also suggested that the group make sure it orients new racers about zero-tolerance alcohol policies and racing safety.
Irniq and Braund said the Sunday racers have also talked with local businesses about sponsorship and support, but said those groups want racers to obtain proper insurance.
Coun. Simon Nattaq, who offered his services to the racing group as a member of the Iqaluit search and rescue team, was concerned that the racing events are held on Sunday, a day that many consider a day of rest.
“Sunday has been set aside so our bodies can recuperate… You are having races on a Sunday, no wonder people are getting hurt. You are showing disrespect for the powers that be,” he said in Inuktitut.
Also acknowledging the safety concerns, he said that “I’m pretty sure we’ll have to come back to this issue.”
Braund said Sunday race times have been moved until later in the day to avoid disturbing churchgoers, and to minimize the risk of having drivers show up after a night of drinking.
He also said the group would make an effort to catch up safety- and insurance-wise.
“We’ll meet with our other members and get the safety stuff nailed down,” Braund said.
Coun. Noah Papatsie was in favour of the group, because the event supports wellness and physical activity for youth, he said.
“We’re talking about the highest population here in the territory. I know physical activity is very important to residents of the city,” he said.
(10) Comments:
I really enjoy these races. I’ve seen a couple and it’s nice to see someone organizing them.
My beef is the way people drive snowmobiles recklessy before/during/after the races in the area. Blowing by cars and pedestrians. I saw one blowing by children playing at joamie school playground. No respect at all. I dont know if these people are participants in the race or race rats who just show up to show off.
Something needs to be done. Police should perhaps patrol the area when these races occur to catch the bad apples. They could also help with the bad parking along the road. If someone is caught driving recklessly outside the race track, the organizers should ban them from future races.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mr. Noah Papatsie - we need more positive community recreational activities like this which promote healthy living and well being. Historically, in the far north, wolf hunters on snowmobiles make the best cross country racers. It is these kind of weekly races that help to keep hunters in shape too. Chasing wolves on snowmobile is so very similar to cross country racing that one feeds on the other. But at those speed, all of the races should be held on the sea ice!
Simon, do you think God is opposed to this weekly Sunday races? You think She frowns upon the racers, the fans and organizers enjoying a day like this, a chance to get out and enjoy community activity which is good for the soul and community unity? Do you really think?
these men and women deserve a ton of respect for organizing and using their free time to host the events to bring up the racing community and promote safety.
It’s not all roses and honey though, there should be enough experience with these guys that this is a meeting they shouldn’t have to have with the city. I’m sure the city provides funding but not insurance funding
First of all, if these guys are racing these powerful machines at high speeds WITH NO INSURANCE, the city should bar them from racing inside the municipal boundary. Period.
Go out onto the sea ice and do it, but if they do it inside the city, shut them down.
Second, if neighbours are complaining about the noise, shut them down. The city council represents the whole community, not just a bunch of uninsured snowmobile fanatics.
Third, why should the city give them “funding?” If they want money, they should raise it themselves or go to the private sector and look for a sponsor.
# 4, You are correct. If it is their own private skidoo club than they should raise ther own money to pay for their own Insurance for their own personal snowmobiles. Why should the people of Nunavut or their GN be paying for Insurance they the snowmobile-rs are doing for their own recreational fun. It is time to act as Grown Men instead of asking for Free Hand Outs….
Day of rest? Give me a break.
found this in the world Wide Web, maybe good start to get everyone insured
http://stoneridgespecialty.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Snowmobile-Racing-Insurance-Application-StoneRidge-Specialty.pdf
C’mon guys! Do fifty-fifty’s and loonie toonies and Chase-the-Ace and bingos! They’re fun anyhow - they’d probably generate more spectator interest too.
First and Foremost if you have established a race group and want to take the first steps in absolving some liability against the racing group is the requirement for every participant in the race to have insurance on their snowmobile and it must be registered in with the City.
That way when participants are driving to an from the designated race area and doing so lawfully. Racing around on Dead Dog Lake surrounded by residential zoning, and noise complaints are being raised, well its obvious you are in contravention of a Municipal Bylaw as you are disturbing the quiet repose of a person.
Take your races to the sea ice, outside of city jurisdiction. As far as financial support goes, its not the city’s place to fund the group in any way.
Be careful how you proceed with Non-profit, if you attain your status you need to be well versed in the parameters for use of funds that you raise, you will be audited and if you disperse those funds in a manner that is unacceptable, big can of worms.
They opened up a can o’ worms now unless they find a way to make this legit. They probably could have flown under the radar for a while but going to council makes this whole thing official.
I think the dead dog lake races are toast. Time to move it off city lands before someone gets killed.
Also agree that it’s ridiculous that they wanted a handout. No municipality or business would sponsor this without insurance.