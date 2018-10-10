NEWS: Iqaluit

Islamic society opens second food bank in Iqaluit

Thanksgiving weekend sees first food distribution by the bi-weekly Arctic Food Bank



Volunteers and members of the Islamic Society of Nunavut take part in the first food distribution at Iqaluit's new Arctic Food Bank on Thanksgiving weekend, on Oct. 5. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)



Iqaluit's new food bank is stocked with two sea cans' worth of shelf-friendly food. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)



Blankets, donated by the Toronto police, were given to Iqaluit residents in need during the first food distribution at the city's new Arctic Food Bank. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

Iqaluit has a new food bank, and it opened on Thanksgiving weekend.

Last Saturday morning, Oct. 5, city residents filed through the Iqaluit mosque at the Road to Nowhere for the Arctic Food Bank’s first food distribution.

Those people came away with blankets donated by the Toronto police as well as recycling bags filled with pantry items.

“We have pasta, pasta sauce, tinned food, dry food, mashed potatoes, skimmed milk, oatmeal, baby food,” said Muhammad Wani, vice president of the Islamic Society of Nunavut.

The society opened the food bank in partnership with a Toronto-based Muslim Welfare Centre, a group that also opened a food bank in Inuvik in 2015.

The non-profit centre is the second food bank to open in Iqaluit.

Because the city’s existing Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank is open every two weeks, this new Arctic Food Bank will be open in alternate weeks when the other food bank is closed.

“It’s about collaboration, it’s about setting the other up for success,” said Christian Strumpf, who works with the Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank.

That food bank is helping the Islamic society’s food centre open and run smoothly.

“Now people will be getting food every week,” Wani said.

The food bank is stocked so far with two sea cans’ worth of dry and canned goods. Sometimes the society will give out staples like rice and flour, Wani said.

“Every week there will be different items,” he said.

Two weeks ago, on Sept 28, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq spoke at an opening ceremony for the Arctic Food Bank.