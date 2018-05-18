NEWS: Nunavut

Jordin Tootoo, Calm Air launch video contest to improve youth mental health

"How do you breathe calm air?"

If you are under 18 and live in one of the Kivalliq communities of Arviat, Whale Cove, Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet (shown here), Baker Lake, Coral Harbour or Repulse Bay, you can enter a video in the "Breathe Calm Air" contest designed to encourage youth to talk about mental health. (FILE PHOTO) If you are under 18 and live in one of the Kivalliq communities of Arviat, Whale Cove, Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet (shown here), Baker Lake, Coral Harbour or Repulse Bay, you can enter a video in the "Breathe Calm Air" contest designed to encourage youth to talk about mental health. (FILE PHOTO)

May 18, 2018 - 10:30 am

If you’re under 18 and live in the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, you would win airline tickets with Calm Air by creating a short video to share your thoughts on mental health.

The contest, called “Breathe Calm Air,” is being launched this week by Hockey League star Jordin Tootoo and the Manitoba-based airline that serves Tootoo’s home region.

The goal is to encourage youth in the Kivalliq to think about how they calm themselves, in an effort to raise awareness about mental health.

“As teachers, we’re always looking for opportunities to help students develop skills and acquire knowledge that will enable them to maximize their potential,” said Claude Pike, principal of Inuglak School in Whale Cove, in a release on the video contest.

Pike said the Breathe Calm Air contest would also allow students to share their message on the challenges associated with mental health.

The competition asks youth to submit a 45-to-90-second-long video that showcases what’s important to help them “breathe calm air,” whether it’s sports, talking with elders or spending time with friends.

In a YouTube video, Tootoo talks about how he learned to calm himself, describing some of his challenges with substance abuse, the suicide of his older brother—Terence Tootoo—and what he does to overcome mental health challenges in his life.

“Terrence felt like there was a lot of onus on him to show the way for our people and there was just too much pressure for him to admit that he messed up by getting a DUI, and ultimately he decided to take his own life,” says Jordin in the video, posted below.

“It’s a daily grind, but that’s life, it’s hard, but what are you going to do today that’s going to make you a better person tomorrow?”

Contest rules and details to enter are available on Calm Air’s website and on its Facebook page. Video contest submissions are due by July.