NEWS: Nunavik

Judicial recount confirms Nunavik riding MNA

Denis Lamothe won Ungava with 46 votes, recount finds



A judicial recount confirmed a win for Ungava MNA Denis Lamothe, pictured here to the right of Quebec's new premier, François Legault. (FILE PHOTO) A judicial recount confirmed a win for Ungava MNA Denis Lamothe, pictured here to the right of Quebec's new premier, François Legault. (FILE PHOTO)

October 16, 2018 - 2:30 pm

A recount called in Ungava has confirmed the Coalition Avenir Québec’s narrow win in the Nunavik riding.

Following Quebec’s election Oct. 1, CAQ candidate Denis Lamothe finished 44 votes ahead of second-place Parti Québécois candidate Jonathan Mattson in the northern riding.

The PQ made an official request for a judicial recount Oct. 9.

But the recount found Lamothe won with an additional two votes: 46, up from 44.

This was the third judicial recount called following the Oct. 1 election. In Quebec’s Gaspé riding, the recount replaced the initial Liberal win with a PQ victory, bringing the party’s total seat count to 10. A third recount in the Magdalen Islands maintained a PQ win.

Quebec’s new premier, François Legault, and the CAQ won a majority government that night, picking up 74 seats across the province.

The outgoing Liberal government now has 29 seats in the National Assembly, while Quebec Solidaire has 10.

Lamothe was set to be sworn in as Ungava MNA Tuesday afternoon.