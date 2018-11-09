Kitikmeot Corp. responds to article
"KIA itself, is the ultimate guarantor of KC’s accountability to KIA’s Inuit membership"
I am responding to the article, “Business arm of western Nunavut Inuit org says finances are ‘robust’,” published on Oct. 29, 2018, in Nunatsiaq News.
Rather than give an accurate account of Kitikmeot Corp.’s report to the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s 2018 annual general meeting, the article casts KC as a secretive and unaccountable organization.
In addition to its overall negative and conspiratorial tone, the article has inaccuracies that I am compelled to correct for the benefit of Nunatsiaq News’ readers.
Concerning KC’s disclosure of its financial information, it needs to be noted that KC fully discloses this information to its sole shareholder, the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, at their first meeting of every calendar year.
Due to the commercial, confidential nature of these financial reports, KIA’s board of directors receive this information in camera.
Sharing this information with the general public could impact KC’s businesses and would give our competitors an unfair advantage, especially given the fact that our competitors have no requirement to disclose their own private information to the public.
Beyond our routine disclosures to the KIA board, there are additional layers of accountability that are key features of KC’s governance structure.
First and foremost, KC’s chairperson is a KIA board member, and for the past four years this position has been held by the KIA president.
KC’s other directors are appointed by the KIA board and serve on a four-year term basis.
Finally, as an organization whose directors and officers are elected by the Inuit of the Kitikmeot region, KIA itself is the ultimate guarantor of KC’s accountability to KIA’s Inuit membership.
Regarding the statement in the article that KC is “putting a $3-million office building next to the KIA’s Fred Elias Building up for sale,” this is completely inaccurate.
First, the building is only in the very early stages of construction—in fact it is not even a building at this stage, just a pile of materials. Second, once it is complete, KC has no intention of selling the property, as it will serve as KC’s offices and allow for a KIA expansion at the Fred R. Elias Centre.
The assertion that “KC admitted that Kitnuna had taken a blow when Newmont Mining Corp. pulled out of the Hope Bay mine project, since acquired by TMAC Resources Inc” is also incorrect.
Unlike many other of KC’s companies, Kitnuna has only peripherally been involved with the Hope Bay project. As an aside, one might think that the details concerning KC’s extensive and successful involvement in supporting TMAC’s operations at Hope Bay might be more newsworthy than referencing a six-year old article.
This article concludes with a cursory treatment of the human resources challenges faced by KC companies operating at Hope Bay. The article fails to convey KC’s efforts to address this issue, such as our success in delivering skills and employment training programs to Kitikmeot Inuit at the site.
These efforts were clearly tabled in our report to the KIA AGM and could have merited some consideration in Nunatsiaq News’ piece. At minimum, these details would have captured a more balanced picture.
David Omilgoitok
President and CEO
Kitikmeot Corp.
Due to an editing error, an earlier version of the story, “Business arm of western Nunavut Inuit org says finances are ‘robust’,” contained incorrect information and has been corrected. The story now reads that the Kitikmeot Corp. is “constructing a $3-million office building next to the KIA’s Fred Elias Building.”
Who dem der competitors? Other Inuk Orgs? I am confused.
WOW! NOT one mention of NRC losing 300k! Aren’t you all a part of KIA?
I’d be embarrassed to say I was from the Kitikmeot. David O, John S, Scott and Charlie E; what are you hiding? It’s bebenficiary money for &$@!? sakes.
They should all be fired!!!
Come on KIA Board!
what are your thoughts on the NRC phishing scheme losing $300,000.00 over the course of not one, but 12 transactions?
why does the Kitikmeot Inuit Association close its doors for most of December? how long are they closed for? are the Employees paid during this time? do they have payroll deductions taken off throughout the year to compensate for this or do they have to take annual/vacation leave? or is this time off with pay?
What are your thoughts on southern hire of Kitnuna Group of Companies rotation of 6 weeks on 2 weeks off? who pays for the flights, hotel rooms and meals? why are these fly outs granted every 6 weeks? do Employees pay for flights to and from Eastern Canada at $5,000+ a rotation? Do Northern Workers receive flyouts (every 6 weeks?)
What is your plan for the two old Tank Farms in the middle of town? do you have a Remediation Plan ready for cleaning and disposing of these tanks? next year? two years? 50?
Inuit Employment%? what is it at?
If we “regular” people had 300k mysteriously disappear from our account that we were holding for an organization wouldn’t we be stopped from holding the money?
12 times? Too much free money to care?
`` the chairman of KC is also the President of KIA``
``All the other KC board member are nominated by KIA``
Can you have a better `` closed shop`` than that?
The KC affairs are revealed in a closed door meeting to the KIA board.I guess they reveive double honoraries to talk to themselves on top of that.
What a joke !!!!
If the Kitimeot beneficiaries do not pry the information from the KIA representatives then everything is chocolate for all those blood suckers.
If nobody challenges them to open the books then it is the best closed deal that I have ever seen.
No Govwermental organisation worth their salt would accept to even deal with those guys let alone pour taxpayers money into their projects or operations.
And this counts for NTI.
Like I always say,`` What a shame``