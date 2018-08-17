NEWS: Nunavut

Kugluktuk power outage result of break and enter

Lights are back on, but police are still in the dark over culprit

August 17, 2018 - 9:45 am

The Nunavut RCMP are looking for leads on a break and enter at Kugluktuk’s power plant that led to a loss of power throughout the western Nunavut community.

On Monday, Aug. 13, the RCMP received a call to tip them off about the break and enter.

“Culprits had gained entry through a window. Once they gained entry into the power plant, they then turned off all the breakers resulting in the community losing power,” police said in a news release.

Police didn’t say how long the community of about 1,500 was without power, but power has since been restored.

In March, the Government of Nunavut approved a new $31.4-million power plant that the Qulliq Energy Corp. will start building next summer.

The current power plant was built in Kugluktuk in 1968, and is now 10 years past its projected lifespan. When the QEC applied to build a new power plant, it called the plant conditions “poor,” and said the building poses high risks of fire and equipment failure.

The break and enter is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact the Kugluktuk RCMP at 867-982-0123 or let them know through Crime stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a tip online at http://www.nwtnutips.com or texting NWTNUTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).