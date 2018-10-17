Legal marijuana goes on sale in Nunavut, Nunavik, but only online
Tweed.com slow to load on opening day
Cannabis is legal across Canada as of Oct. 17, but don’t expect to see long line-ups snaking around buildings in Nunavut or Nunavik.
Both jurisdictions are relying on online cannabis sales, at least for now.
And that caused a different kind of congestion on Wednesday. In Nunavut, the territory’s sole provider is Canopy Growth, whose Tweed.com is supplying weed to a number of provinces.
The site didn’t give access to Nunavut customers until about 11 a.m., and even then, some customers could not log in to its online shop.
Once they did, they’d find four strains of dried marijuana—or surrarnaqtuq in Inuktitut—to choose from, from more or less THC-dominant products.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gives users their high, while CBD or cannabinol is another, non-psychoactive ingredient.
The Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission said it has been in contact with Canopy Growth about the website issues, which technicians were working to resolve Wednesday.
The cost of marijuana products currently available to Nunavut residents range between $8.56 a gram to $16.99 a gram for higher-strength strains.
Shipping through Canada Xpresspost is $9 an order or free on orders over $99.
Made my first purchase @tweedinc. 3.5g each of the two strongest strains. With shipping, works out to $16/g. Purchasing locally, it works out to $14/g. My guess is street prices will drop. #shoplocal— Tulugak Chatter (@TulugakChatter) October 17, 2018
The commission didn’t say if Tweed plans to make more products available to the territory in the near future.
Nunavut’s legislation allows for private retailers to sell marijuana in Nunavut communities, but the commission has said it won’t consider that option until 2019, and even then, there will be a process to allow communities to decide if residents welcome that option or not.
In Nunavik, where there’s no planned cannabis outlet, residents must also rely on online orders through the province’s new cannabis supplier, the Société Québécoise du cannabis.
Its website offers dozens of options, from dried marijuana to pre-rolled joints, oils, pills and oral sprays.
The SQDC’s products start at a little over $5 a gram up to over $100 for a 40 millilitre bottle of cannabis spray.
Oct. 17 marks the day that federal legislation comes into effect, legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.
It allows for the purchase and possession of 30 grams of dried cannabis. In Nunavut, the minimum age for purchase and consumption is 19; in Quebec, it’s 18, though the new Coalition Avenir Québec government has proposed to change that to 21.
This is so wrong on so many levels for the Inuit Communities throughout Canada.
The Federal Government apologizes on one hand for the harm that was created towards the Inuit of Canada in past years now they are opening up a new wave of dysfunctional Inuits of Canada. These Inuit will now have a more popular excuse of harming not only their children and families but their communities as a whole.
The Federal Government should be embarrassed of themselves.
It’s about $7/gram if you buy a quarter ounce for $100 on the street. You don’t even need to wait for it to come in the mail.
#2: at least if you buy from Tweed, you know what you are getting. I will gladly pay more for properly licensed, regulated quality control, and top-shelf cannabis than whatever sweepings I can get in a ziplock behind the northmart.
That being said, Tweed need to get their tech people working to fix the slow and buggy website. We are supposed to have far more product available than just the 4 they have on there now. What’s going on??
What a shame, we have more important issues to deal with than hearing and reading about the legalization of marijuana-is disgusting! Every corner I turn, someone is talking or joking about smoking freely. It will be no laughing matter when things get real in our communities. Imagine decades from now how these marijuana recreational users will need a lot of health care and we will pay for it. Just saying.
4 choices LOL. most online sites have dozens of choices. Leave it to the GN. They will be the only drug dealers on the planet to not make money selling weed LOL what a joke. The black market will live on in Nunavut.
please support your local northern businessmen and if you love Nunavut you need to adhere to the rules of the NNI Policy, or trust me, how will our proud dealers who have been serving you proudly for years keep up their lifestyle?
they have bills and families to prey on too…
what a joke this legalization is. in my life I am never voting liberal again.
#2: An ounce is 28 grams. A quarter ounce is 7 grams. $100 divided by 7 grams is $14.29 per gram
A bit off with your math there, bud.
Leave it to the GN to hand over all responsibility to a 3rd and they still mess it up.
Nunavut will have the most black market weed purchases per capita guaranteed. I’m a lifelong user and I have no desire to go through this joke of a website. There are other options.
Here we go. the Bible thumpers and nay-sayers, coming out and spreading fear and misinformation.
#4, please provide me your credited scientific studies that show conclusively that weed use has major ill effects to the human body.
As for the topic at hand. Tweed website is subpar compared to many other websites. it lacks information, availability and selection. I’ll order from elsewhere
For stoner boy #9, there are multiple scientific studies, scores and scores of studies that suggest cannabis is harmful to the development of the brain in adolescents and others. It has been linked to ADHD, mental illness, and creates dependencies that lead to withdrawal symptoms
If you’re not too stoned right now, read and learn from these, and this is just a small sample.
They are not bible thumpers but medical scientists.
https://www.cma.ca/Assets/assets-library/document/en/advocacy/submissions/2016-aug-29-cma-submission-legalization-and-regulation-of-marijuana-e.pdf
http://www.ccsa.ca/Resource Library/CCSA-Effects-of-Cannabis-Use-during-Adolescence-Report-2015-en.pdf
https://www.cma.ca/En/Pages/cannabis-and-the-cma.aspx
#9, I would recommend reading the footnotes on those studies. particularly the first one.
page 4, footnote 1.
that footnote confirms the observations are inconclusive and the study is more opinion based.
I’m just happy for legalized cannabis because i’m the one who buys weed $50.00 for my son and i’m sure some parents are glad too that it will cost less but at the same time, not happy so it’s 50/50 for me, nothing we can do about it since it’s legal now where Government promised us to get it legalized.
it’s ok, the druggies are happy, some family saving money, but hope they will never do it in front of their kids, heard some family just smokes with kids around, never smoked, never seen just like my grandparent’s and my parents, I will never let my grandkids see this.
If gov. does not have the resources to bring this to your community, they do not have the resources to chase you down. Just forget government and do it your way.
#10 I’m not sure if you are aware but the main rationale behind legalization is to keep cannabis out of the hands of adolescents and children. Therefore, the effects on these groups are not the issue at hand.
Please provide a link to a credible, peer reviewed, study that demonstrates (definitely, not tentatively) that cannabis use is harmful to adults. As pointed out above, the CMA report your provided explicitly states that it is:
“difficult to characterize the specific positive or negative health effects of marijuana…”
Conversely, these studies suggest cannabis is less harmful that cigarettes:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1277837/
Much less harmful than alcohol: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4311234/
And probably less harmful than Tylenol!
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5569620/
From a harm reduction perspective alone legalization should prove a net positive for our society.
#10 I support legalization. Cannabis should never have been illegal in the first place. What I do not support is mindless worship of the sacred herb and claims that weed is harmless. There are no substances, illegal or legal, that are harmless and it’s totally irresponsible to claim otherwise.
This is what the CMAJ’ summary said:
*****************
Our understanding of the health effects of marijuana continues to evolve. Marijuana use is linked to several adverse health outcomes, including addiction, cardiovascular and pulmonary effects (e.g., chronic bronchitis), mental illness, and other problems, including cognitive impairment and reduced educational attainment.
There seems to be an increased risk of chronic psychosis disorders, including schizophrenia, in persons with a predisposition to such disorders. The use of high potency products, higher frequency of use and early initiation are *predictors of worse health outcomes.*
The lifetime risk of dependence to marijuana is estimated at about 9%, increasing to almost 17% in those who initiate use in adolescence. In 2012, about 1.3% of people aged 15 and over met the criteria for marijuana abuse or dependence – double that of any other drugs – due to the high prevalence of marijuana use.
#11 that footnote on page 4 describes the uncertainty created by varying levels of compounds like THC and CBD and increases in the average THC content over the years that make epidemiological studies difficult to evaluate.
Presumably, that uncertainty applies not only to claims of harmfulness generated by such studies but also to claims of the medical efficacy of cannabis.
Obviously, we need many more carefully controlled studies using product in which THC and CBD content is known.
I support legalization for all kinds of reasons, but stop pretending that cannabis use is always healthy or good for people. It depends on who you are and how much you consume and why you consume it.