NEWS: Nunavik

Liberal MNA for Nunavik looks for repeat support on Oct. 1

"Inuit are citizens of Quebec like anyone else"



Jean Boucher's election campaign sign is spotted on a pole in Kuujjuaq. The Liberal MNA and Ungava candidate said his party will deliver on improved correctional services and telecommunications for the region, if re-elected. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Jean Boucher's election campaign sign is spotted on a pole in Kuujjuaq. The Liberal MNA and Ungava candidate said his party will deliver on improved correctional services and telecommunications for the region, if re-elected. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

September 24, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Jean Boucher is looking for another term as member of Quebec’s National Assembly for Ungava, the province’s largest riding and home to Nunavik.

Boucher, a lawyer who used to work for both the Kativik Regional Government and the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau, was first elected as Liberal MNA for the riding in 2014.

Though voter turnouts in Nunavik are notoriously low, Boucher says a good part of his support comes from the region—which he hopes to harness once again on Oct. 1.

Over the phone from Val d’Or last week, Boucher rhymed off a number of investments his government has secured for the region over the last four years: a new health centre, school and airport; investment towards a new treatment centre in Kuujjuaq; money towards the region’s new fibre optic network and a revised home ownership program.

But Boucher acknowledged there is still work to be done.

Nunavik Inuit have been vocal in their opposition to Quebec’s new gun registry, which went into place in early 2018. Boucher has yet to deliver on a pledge to help create a regional support mechanism to help Nunavimmiut register their weapons in Inuktitut, before the one-year grace period expires in January 2019.

“We’ve had some discussions, but we’re hoping for some flexibility on this,” Boucher said.

Boucher has said that the province would not consider an exemption for the region, but stresses that the registry is not a tool to penalize Indigenous hunters but rather to help support police investigations of gun-related incidents.

If Boucher is re-elected—and especially if there is a Liberal government—he also pledged his support to Nunavik’s process of revising the region’s youth protection services.

The Liberal candidate said his party is poised to make major investments in fibre optic networks, too, which would extend throughout Nunavik. (The region currently only has funding to extend it to some communities.)

Local and culturally appropriate justice and correctional services will also be a priority in his next term, Boucher said.

“We can’t in the province of Quebec have a justice system that operates on two different speeds,” he said.

“And the answer isn’t just building jails in Nunavik. We need to develop a system of community and restorative justice in the region.”

Noting a generally low voter turnout in the region, Élections Québec said it planned to merge community voter lists with its own this year to ensure it had complete and up-to-date data for the region.

In 2014, despite a bump in the riding’s overall voter turnout, only 27 per cent of Nunavimmiut cast ballots. That’s roughly the same percentage as in the 2012 election.

Boucher encouraged Nunavimmiut to register to cast their ballot.

“Often I hear Inuit say that they won’t vote; that it won’t change anything,” Boucher said.

“But in this riding, Inuit make up a third [of the population.] Every vote counts. Inuit are citizens of Quebec like anyone else.”

In Ungava, Boucher is running against Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Denis Lamothe, Parti Québécois candidate Jonathan Mattson and Québec Solidaire candidate Alisha Tukkiapik.

Visit Élection Québec’s website for voting dates and locations.