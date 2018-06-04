Mad Mom’s mad about mental illness
GN Department of Health does no public education on mental diseases
What am I so concerned about this time, you ask?
Well, it’s about the shocking lack of public awareness and education by the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health.
In over 18 years, it has failed to publish even one pamphlet on mental illness, despite this being the number one issue for so many people.
Information about schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia has been sadly lacking, year after year.
Those suffering from mental illnesses are isolated, not wanted in their communities, and depressed and lonely, suffering from what should be treatable illnesses.
Many people are still in the Dark Ages. They think mental disease is caused by demons.
We are sure not helping anybody when we can’t even publish a pamphlet on the signs and symptoms of mental illness and how it can be treated and provide hope to families and to struggling people.
There are ways of explaining anything. So why hasn’t any information come out, designed for the people of Nunavut?
I am sick and tired of the way the Department of Health functions. Surely, they could turn out a series of brochures on mental illness and improve the lives of many with the correct information.
A big expenditure? I doubt it. Amazingly enough, they never think of it. They feel they know so much that a pamphlet is beneath them.
But it isn’t, you know, and it could do so much good.
It could keep families together when the person is being treated with the right combination of medications. It could improve the quality of life for the affected person.
It is inexcusable that the mental health folks in health haven’t discovered the power of public information.
Let’s get on with really serving the people!
Mad Mom
(Name withheld by request)
Iqaluit
(8) Comments:
Same with addictions, solveable and preventable yet no one wants to talk about it, and it’s impossible to get real help when we try. Waiting for the menta health department to call you back is like waiting for the seasons to change.
Good idea, lets tell people how to get more drugs, after all mental illness can only be cured with drugs. Why bother with all these old fashion healing techniques, treatment centres and programs when all you need to do is turn the people you love into a drug induce zombi. A lot easier for the family but not so much for the unfortunate recipient of said mind numbing drug preventing him or her from being able to function or even think straight.
I agree with the person who wrote this letter. There needs to be more programs available for those with all types of mental illnesses within Nunavut that the Department of Health and Education can work on within Nunavut rather than sending people up for short periods of times in a year or two. It is so unreliable getting help by the health centers who mainly push medications for those with both mental illnesses that differ such as depression and anxiety. Its known that the prescriptions for those two illnesses cancel out on each other due to different reactions given from the illness. Inuit youth should be educated properly at a young age and through out the years on these mental illnesses because the chances of developing them are high in each community. We need more support from the GN to provide us the help we have been begging for, for many years. Where is it?
I agree there lacks public awareness campaigns on mental illnesses. But I disagree about the generality that people generally think it’s caused by demons. That’s labeling people as stupid. They are not. Most just don’t have the coping skills to deal with the effects and symptoms of mental illness.
I also disagree that it should be limited to ‘pamphlets’. There needs to be a whole Mental Health strategy, from proper diagnosis to staff orientation and professional development on different types of mental health illnesses to the construction of mental health centres to public awareness of the causes of mental health illnesses (genetic predispositions to man-made attributable causes, ie, drugs) to public awareness campaigns with social media to TV/radio and culturally appropriate venues to critical crisis management. Mad Mom, be a little bit more responsible with your ranting please.
How about teaching people to be healthy when pregnant and not popping out screwed up kids that will never mentally develop properly.
Stop empowering people to be victims looking for a free handout.
Although a pamplet is the first step, there is so much more to do after that. Like hiring more councilors. Whats the wait list 6 months.
Be mad at everything! it won’t solve it right away and it takes time Mad MOM! You think You are MS.Mad mom know it all
Lady, enough about the pamphlets. Pamphlets do not work. You think depressed people think ‘oh man, I really wish there was an easily accessible pamphlet with general information that I can read right now, that would really help me deal with this debilitating disease.” No, pamphlets have been proven to be useless and a waste of money. There are much better ways of connecting with people and ensuring they have the information they need to seek help with their mental illness. Why don’t you try to find out what the dept of Health is actually doing? Why don’t you call them and ask them what public resources they have created and implemented? And maybe offer some suggestions to them instead of focusing so heavily on pamplets. Pamphlets! Wutcha talkin bout pamphlets! Pamphlets! C’moonn maaaannnn.
Hey #8, It’s been almost 20 years since the GN came into being, with its own Dep’t of Health. Still no basic mental health info, let alone a substance abuse treatment facility (which, #2, does not have to be about drugging people up). How long are you prepared to wait?