Makivik founds Nunavik’s first chamber of commerce

"It's an important development tool for Nunavik"

Executive members of Makivik Corp. are pictured at last week's board of directors meeting in Quaqtaq, where they announced the creation of a Nunavik chamber of commerce. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP)

March 02, 2018 - 3:30 pm

KUUJJUAQ—Nunavik business owners can look forward to better support and advocacy with the launch of a new regional chamber of commerce.

Makivik Corp. directors approved the creation of the new entity Feb. 19 at its board meeting in Quaqtaq.

Andy Moorhouse, Makivik’s vice president of economic development, called the new body “an important development tool for Nunavik.”

“The creation of a chamber of commerce for the Nunavik region will further promote and increase awareness of the needs of Nunavik Inuit enterprise and in [the] economic development of our region in many ways,” Moorhouse said in a news release on Thursday, March 1.

The new body will serve to support young entrepreneurs as much as it will support established businesses, he said.

Although Makivik’s economic development department is helping to get the organization set up, the chamber will operate independently as a not-for-profit corporation, of which Makivik will be a member. Makivik will also appoint one director of a seven-member board to oversee its operations.

The other six directors will be elected from the membership from the region: two from Hudson Bay communities, two from the Hudson Strait and another two from the Ungava Bay regions.

Until a membership drive takes place, Makivik has appointed two initial directors to the new chamber: Christine Nakoolak (Avataa Explorations and Logistics Inc.) and Charlie Alaku (Isiritsivik Smoked Products.)