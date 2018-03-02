Makivik founds Nunavik’s first chamber of commerce
"It's an important development tool for Nunavik"
KUUJJUAQ—Nunavik business owners can look forward to better support and advocacy with the launch of a new regional chamber of commerce.
Makivik Corp. directors approved the creation of the new entity Feb. 19 at its board meeting in Quaqtaq.
Andy Moorhouse, Makivik’s vice president of economic development, called the new body “an important development tool for Nunavik.”
“The creation of a chamber of commerce for the Nunavik region will further promote and increase awareness of the needs of Nunavik Inuit enterprise and in [the] economic development of our region in many ways,” Moorhouse said in a news release on Thursday, March 1.
The new body will serve to support young entrepreneurs as much as it will support established businesses, he said.
Although Makivik’s economic development department is helping to get the organization set up, the chamber will operate independently as a not-for-profit corporation, of which Makivik will be a member. Makivik will also appoint one director of a seven-member board to oversee its operations.
The other six directors will be elected from the membership from the region: two from Hudson Bay communities, two from the Hudson Strait and another two from the Ungava Bay regions.
Until a membership drive takes place, Makivik has appointed two initial directors to the new chamber: Christine Nakoolak (Avataa Explorations and Logistics Inc.) and Charlie Alaku (Isiritsivik Smoked Products.)
I wonder how much percentage the big boys will pocket from this new venture. Nothing really going for them these days, except setting up new business for family
I guess times are finally changing somehow in Nunavik!!
However it is ironic that Makivik feels there is a need for a Chamber of Commerce.
They have for years grabbed just about every business opportunity by the strenght of their capital base and the political might they project. Every governmental body or industry knocks on their door first. And most of the opportunities just stop there. Between the Federation of Coops and Makivik the juicy low hanging fruits lay. The rest of the private individuals are left to fend for the crumbs. They always could find one of the cronies to run a new ``business`as required.
There is still no registry of `` local or Inuit owned businesses`` There is no policy at these organisations to do busines with the local people FIRST. The Quebec government and its agencies do not have a `` buy local policies either. Long way to go!!!