Meeko back in court for sex crime charge

Currently incarcerated Sanikiluaq teacher faces new charge for alleged assault on a minor



Johnny Meeko has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor that allegedly took place in the early 2000s. (FILE PHOTO) Johnny Meeko has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor that allegedly took place in the early 2000s. (FILE PHOTO)

July 03, 2018 - 3:30 pm

Johnny Meeko, a convicted pedophile and former teacher from Sanikiluaq, has a new file open at the Nunavut Court of Justice for one count of sexual assault against a minor that allegedly took place sometime between September 2000 and July 2004.

None of the allegations against Meeko relating to the new charge have been proven in court.

Meeko, 63, will travel from a federal penitentiary in Ontario to Sanikiluaq for a preliminary inquiry to take place on Jan. 21, 2019, in the Belcher Islands community of about 900.

That inquiry date was set by Nunavut Judge Vital Ouellette on June 22.

During that inquiry, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to confirm the charge and continue to a trial.

Right now, Meeko is serving an eight-year sentence, after time served, following his sentencing in April for 14 sex crimes against children, committed over a 35-year period between 1972 and 2007.

This new charge falls within that same time frame.



Meeko is serving his current sentence at Beaver Creek Institution, a medium-security penitentiary in Gravenhurst, Ont.