July 16, 2018

Meet ICC-Canada’s new leaders

Nunavik’s Lisa Koperqualuk is the new vice-president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada, while Nunavut’s Monica Ell-Kanayuk is the organization’s new president, following an annual general meeting held on Sunday in Utqiaġvik, previously known as Barrow, Alaska. Both representatives will serve four-year terms. The ICC’s general assembly is underway in Utqiaġvik from Monday to Friday this week. (PHOTO COURTESY ICC-CANADA)
