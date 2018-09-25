Mining advocate is “dismissive” of Indigenous women, reader says
“He is only adding to the problem by ignoring the disadvantages of Indigenous people”
Mr. Alex Buchan’s letter highlights the very problems that Indigenous women face daily: it’s dismissive of their legitimate concerns and downplays their realities in order to protect self-serving interests.
Mr. Buchan is vice-president of the Nunavut section of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines and is employed by TMAC Resources Inc. as director of community and external relations.
He has a vested interest in ensuring Nunavut mines are portrayed quite positively to the benefit of his employer, as well as portraying the N.W.T. and Nunavut Chamber of Mines as being proactive on Indigenous women’s issues.
On the physical safety of Inuit women at mine sites, Mr. Buchan specifically says that no one will be “abducted” from a mine and that they have their own rooms to sleep in.
Mr. Buchan completely discounts all other non-physical forms of violence towards Indigenous women and casually mentions, “Although we strive for zero harm, incidents where women experience abuse can and do occur,” without offering how the mines address these incidences other than through “crime prevention.”
Non-physical violence and abuse can occur through subordination, name-calling or degradation, fear-mongering, acquiescence, silence and jeering. The tone of Mr. Buchan’s letter actually jeers at TJ Lightfoot by implying that Lightfoot based their testimony on “speculation and innuendo,” and suggesting that Lightfoot, with a graduate degree, takes a dim view of cleaning and cooking jobs and that English is used for safety reasons.
Mr. Buchan completely ignores what TJ Lightfoot was trying to convey: that Inuit should be made to feel included as part of the mining industry by ensuring that Inuktitut is facilitated within the workplace, especially for health and safety reasons, and that Indigenous women should be facilitated to advance beyond lower-level positions through proactive employment equity programs.
Without having attended or observed the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women’s Inquiry that would have assisted in understanding the context in which the testimony was provided, he bases his letter from a Nunatsiaq News article and attacks TJ Lightfoot based on his assumptions about what the article relayed, and suggests that he was more qualified to speak as an “expert” on mines.
I would question Mr. Buchan’s ability to represent and advocate for Inuit women within mines or at the chamber of mines, if he feels threatened by an educated Indigenous person who was only trying to highlight the need to be cognizant of the marginalization that Inuit women may face daily, through internal and external negative impacts as a result of development.
TJ Lightfoot’s testimony was to help understand how best to ensure the direct and indirect risk factors that Indigenous women may be facing are addressed, based on previous examples from other parts of the country outside of Nunavut, as well as from documented evidence from published sources.
There is a real need to capture the full context of these risk factors, and if Mr. Buchan only focuses on the limited scope of physical safety of women within mines and discredits TJ Lightfoot, he is too blind to acknowledge the reality of Inuit who may have a hard time gaining more advanced, upper-level positions, or how to advocate for a socio-economic plan to address higher rates of violence as a result of mine-related income.
He is only adding to the problem by ignoring the disadvantages of Indigenous people and shifting blame away from the inadequacies of the work done by profit-based sectors to address these disadvantages.
Sandra Omik
Iqaluit
Sandra Omik realizes that Alex Buchan *is* an “educated Indigenous person,” and all, so being threatened by one would seem to be somewhat challenging, no?
Seems like Sandra O. has lack of awareness and knowledge about Alex Buchan, let me enlighten you. Alex is Inuk, strong supporter of women and Inuit in general, pushes hard for IQ and TQ, respects, listens and empowers community members. He has a great vision, good perspective, looking and hearing it from both sides. Good communicator, he conveys what we want to say to decision makers, he’s approachable and transparent. I’d vote for him any day into public office.
Sadly even though the ratio from men to women is like 10:1 at the mine and the ladies are lusted after by hordes of men, they are safer at the mine then at home statistics say. How depressing is that.!
You are totally right, Mr. Alex Buchan is a role model for us Inuit in our region who totally support women and all Inuit. In our region we are all proud of him! Go Alex go! Go Alex go!
Not sure why Buchan felt compelled to wade into a topic of discussion that no one asked for his obviously mining company biased opinion.
Before last week, I didn’t know Alex Buchan and had to inquire to know who he was. I have no doubt he is an Inuk who cares for Inuit. But the way he approached the issue was wrong. He could have simply outlined how the Chamber was sensitive to women’s issues, how it represents all Inuit to ensure they have support to overcome language barriers or how the Chamber advocates for Inuit to have a venue for their concerns being addressed. But the way he approached it was to target one individual in a callous manner, as well as not actually listening or trying to grasp the underlying challenges such as Inuit who may be afraid to speak up about the lack of Inuktitut, or who may feel unsupported in their attempts to advance in a job or file a real grievance. He made it worse to feel one can speak up. If he had been more honourable, it would have made more sense to trust that he truly represents. But it was a mistake on his part to discredit one person to legitimize his arguments
Way to go Alex! Keep it up. We know who you are.
This really goes to show how divided we are in Nunavut, Alex is a leader and a role model in our region and here are these people in Baffin that have never heard of him.
I think Kitikmeot made a big mistake when we joined the Nunavut, we should have stayed with NWT. NWT would give us more respect and support for our economic development. It is time for Kitikmeot to separate from Nunavut.
Alex for Kitikmeot Inuit Association President!
If I see a wrong, especially on violence, both physical and more indirect forms of violence such as using the Chamber’s organization to incite jeering of an individual or wilfully being blind to risk factors and marginalization, I will call it out whether it’s my own family member, a person from Qikiqtaaluk or Kitikmeot. This is not about one individual or one region. It’s about allowing our society to be influenced by examples of Mr. Buchan’s letter to be passive, dismissive, insensitive and ignorant of the multitude of the real challenges Inuit face, including violence, sexual harassment, insubordination, fear, lack of self-worth and powerlessness. These are not things I say out of thin air; I see Inuit women wanting to advance beyond being cooks or cleaners and I see Inuit unable to read English and I see rates of violence increase in communities close to a mine site. And to discount all of that just because someone else highlighted these problems was wrong.
Good on you Sandra for speaking up. I was so angry reading Buchan’s letter. It was complete mansplaining, and very dismissive of very serious concerns. I agree with your sentiments 100%.
#1 “We know who you are!”
Isn’t that what the Republicans are saying about Brent Kavanagh down south? We know who you are and we are going to exclude and belittle anyone we don’t know.
#7 One educated Indigenous person “being threatened” by another “would seem to be somewhat challenging”...
On the contrary, I am sure it happens every day. Today for example, it seems to me that a great many comments could not more strongly exemplify Inuit being “challenged” ...by Sandra Omik.
Instead of jumping in to contradict, how about listening for a change, since you’ve been so gently asked?
Maybe read a little something, reflect, absorb: https://www.pauktuutit.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pauktuutit_EngagingMenAndBoys_English_WEB.pdf
https://www.pauktuutit.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pauktuutit_EngagingMenAndBoys_Inuktitut_WEB.pdf
Is there a need to say anything back, really?
Let’s be kind to one another
Nakurmiik atchualu Sandra. Well stated. Thank you for putting my thoughts into words.,#metoo
Mr. Buchan’s letter was not an ad hominem attack on TJ Lightfoot, but given Lightfoot’s statements it was valid to question this witness’ authority to speak on the topic of mining.
Please look at the T shirt Lightfoot is wearing on the photo in the original Sept. 13 article: “Defend the Sacred”. This is a slogan associated with the Standing Rock protests. This is Nunavut, not the Dakotas.
The T shirt, the testimony… clearly this is someone who is passionately anti-development. And fine, it’s a free country.
But what’s not fine is the undue distraction from the MMIWG mandate in an ideological ploy to misrepresent an industry that is actually helping Nunavut and that is in no way connected to the murder or disappearance of any Inuit women.
The MMIWG hearing was highjacked by a political opportunist and we’re not supposed to question that?
“But it was a mistake on his part to discredit one person to legitimize his arguments “
Really? Seriously? The lack of self-awareness is awe-inspiring.
Doesn’t matter what race he is, he was unkind and bullying in his response. And, he has no idea what it is like to be a woman at a mine. As Sandra pointed out, non-violent abuse takes many forms, a fact that his letter demonstrates so well. Inuit women in Nunavut struggle daily to deal the compounding factor of misogynism in addition to racism. Men like Mr.Buchan not only don’t get it, they are part of the problem.