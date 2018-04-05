NEWS: Nunavut

Missing Cape Dorset hunter found dead by searchers

Haali Tapaungai, 25, did not prepare for conditions, police say

A 25-year-old man who died while hunting outside Cape Dorset did not properly prepare for weather conditions when he departed the community on March 27, the Nunavut RCMP say.

April 05, 2018 - 8:00 am

Police confirmed the hunter’s identity as Haali Tapaungai. His body was recovered near his broken-down snowmobile on March 30, after his family had reported him missing three days earlier.

A Nunavut RCMP “V” Division spokesperson, Henry Coman, said Tapaungai left Cape Dorset for the day to hunt ptarmigan, but did not pack a SPOT device, GPS, spare fuel or survival gear, and was not properly dressed.

Three search and rescue teams, along with a search plane, spotted Tapaungai’s snowmobile stuck in the snow.

“His body was found shortly thereafter,” Coman told Nunatsiaq News on Wednesday, April 4.

Coman said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The RCMP advises those travelling on the land to dress appropriately and to bring extra supplies,” Coman said.

“Always tell someone where you are travelling if you are going alone and when you expect to be back.”

A similar warning to prepare for journeys on the land was recently issued by the Nunavut Court of Justice, in a civil decision released last month.

In that case, an Iqaluit man, Peter Sholz, was rescued near Ward Inlet by a passing helicopter in March last year after his snowmobile ran out of gas. The vehicle was rented from a local vendor who was seeking compensation from the court for the cost of recovering the vehicle.

Sholz also did not pack a SPOT device, GPS or additional fuel.