NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut MLA calls for carbon tax exemption on fuel for home heating, hunting

“Perhaps they think that we should all go back to heating our homes with qulliqs”



Inuit hunters need fuel so they can feed their families, Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser said on Oct. 26, regarding a coming federal carbon tax. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) Inuit hunters need fuel so they can feed their families, Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser said on Oct. 26, regarding a coming federal carbon tax. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

November 01, 2018 - 2:30 pm

In the wake of a federal announcement to exempt Nunavut power plants from a coming carbon tax, Nunavut MLAs want to know now if there will be other breaks given to the territory.

Namely, Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser wants exemptions for gasoline used to run vehicles for hunting, and for home heating fuel.

“I am glad that the federal government did decide to show us some mercy and exempt aviation fuel and diesel that is used for electricity,” Netser told the Nunavut legislature on Oct. 26.

But he didn’t stop there.

“Perhaps they think that we should all go back to heating our homes with qulliqs,” he said, referring to the federal Liberal government.

“They have neglected to take into consideration our territory’s subsistence hunters who need gasoline to power their machines, skidoos, Hondas, boats,” he said.

Netser asked if the GN would join other provinces in taking legal action against the tax, and whether residents could expect to see a subsidy program put in place, if the Liberal-labelled “pollution tax” is imposed on home owners.

“Will our government join the fight against the federal carbon tax, yes or no?” Netser asked.

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq said his government is pushing for exemptions on home heating fuel, but added, “we’re not getting anywhere on that.”

While the GN is against the tax, Savikataaq reminded the house that the government has not signed on to take legal action, as have some other provinces.

“(The feds) are going to say they’re going to impose the carbon tax on us whether we like it or not,” he said, speaking of a backstop tax program that will kick in for any region that does not create a carbon tax plan. For Canada’s territories, carbon taxing will come into force later than for the provinces, in July of 2019.

The GN needs to get a better grasp of what products will have the tax imposed. Then the government can look into “helping out” with gasoline and home heating fuel, Savikataaq said.

“We know people have a hard time buying fuel for their houses. We know people have a hard time buying gasoline to go out and hunt and get food for the family,” Savikataaq said.

He called the tax “unfair” and said the GN will do whatever it can to be “compassionate” to Nunavummiut.

“If we shut off the diesel, we will be living in a cold, dark house, and I have explained that to the federal government, that this is just a tax for us in Nunavut and nothing else,” he said.

In June, an exemption was announced for airline fuel in Nunavut, but only for flights inside the territory.

“Everything is just going to cost more. We’re going to pay more for our food, we’re going to pay more for our transportation, we’re going to pay more for everything because we do not have (energy) alternatives,” he said. “All options will be looked at. We don’t want the people of Nunavut to have to have even more hardships than they have right now.”