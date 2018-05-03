MPs want Pope to apologize for church’s role in residential schools
"Those who attempted to destroy us need to recognize and take responsibility for what they’ve done"
Canada’s members of Parliament are calling on Pope Francis to issue an apology for the Catholic church’s role in residential schools.
The apology was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action in 2015.
Call to Action No. 58 asks for a papal apology for the role the church played in establishing and operating the majority of Canada’s residential schools.
The motion, introduced by NDP MP Charlie Angus, also calls on the Catholic church to live up to its “moral obligation” to raise funds towards healing programs for survivors.
And finally, the motion asks the church to turn over any relevant documents as requested by residential school survivors.
“This is a hopeful day—a historic day—but the work is far from over,” said Angus, who is the NDP’s Indigenous youth critic, in a news release.
The motion was the second one tabled since the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops sent a letter to Indigenous leaders in March explaining that Pope Francis wouldn’t personally apologize to survivors.
Instead, the organization said the Pope encouraged Canadian bishops themselves to work towards reconciliation with Indigenous communities.
Bishops later held a news conference on Parliament Hill to try to clarify the Pope’s comments, but did not suggest an apology was forthcoming.
An earlier motion by Angus on April 18 failed to receive unanimous consent to proceed, but a later motion, on Tuesday, May 1, passed 269-10. The group who voted against it were made up of Conservative MPs.
“Let us remember today, and every day, that in order for us to move forward, those who attempted to destroy us need to recognize and take responsibility for what they’ve done, and never let history repeat itself,” said Romeo Saganash, the NDP’s reconciliation critic, in a news release.
Saganash, a Cree from the Eeyou Itschee region of Quebec, attended residential school as a youth and has been vocal about the TRC’s calls to action.
More than 70 per cent of Canada’s 132 residential schools were operated by the Catholic church and the federal government.
The United Church of Canada, the Anglican church and the Presbyterian church each apologized in the 1990s for their own roles in the residential school system.
In 2009, the former pope, Benedict XVI, expressed “sorrow” for the church’s role in residential schools to a delegation of Canada’s Assembly of First Nations, but stopped short of an apology.
(5) Comments:
Good, and don’t let him, or any other pope back into Canada until this happens.
annoying, sorry to you for what ever happened then what? holds on to grudge from many years, I will play the VIOLIN for you guys. I was not there and this is so depressing to having to look back from years ago, I want to see what’s ahead not behind.
I wonder if they heard the PC party in saying its all ok we did nothing wrong we gave them new life
Apr 29, 2009 - Pope Benedict XVI expressed “sorrow” to a delegation from Canada’s Assembly of First Nations on Wednesday over the abuse and “deplorable” treatment .
#2 agree with you,
how many survivors abused others,,,they should apologize for the abuse they created, a spiral of sexual abuse
like priest like choir boys
They WEREN’T trying to destroy you, though, Romeo. Times were different back then, and they were doing the best they could with what they knew to provide an education so that aboriginals could have opportunities in the modern and rapidly changing world.
There were some predators who took advantage and some students were abused, but guess what? Inuit society also has predators and abuse, it always did and it still does, and it probably has way more than mainstream society does, according to the number of people who claim to have been abused.
How many apologies do you need? How about doing something about the kids being abused TODAY, by inuit, in inuit communities? There is a lot of that, and you even know who they are and who is abusing them. It’s so much easier to focus on something that happened decades ago though, isn’t it, and try to bully people you still view as powerful into giving you apology after apology, when almost all the abuse happens right at home.