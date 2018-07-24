Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: Around the Arctic July 24, 2018 - 2:55 pm

National Inuit body launches three-way race for president

Natan Obed, Peter Ittinuar and Peter Williamson vying for role

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Three candidates are running to serve as ITK president on Aug. 16. From left: Peter Williamson, incumbent president Natan Obed and Peter Ittinuar. (HANDOUT PHOTOS)
Canada’s national organization representing Inuit will see a three-way race for its top job next month.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami announced on Monday, July 23 the three candidates confirmed to run for president.

A former executive director of the organization, veteran Inuk leader Peter Ittinuar is now a candidate for president.

Ittinuar, originally from Chesterfield Inlet, served as the first Inuk member of Parliament when he represented the riding of Nunatsiaq from 1979 to 1984.

He currently works for a negotiator with the Ontario Ministry of Indigenous Affairs.

Candidate Peter Williamson of Rankin Inlet also has a background with ITK as a policy advisor on housing issues.

He has also worked for Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, and the Government of Nunavut.

Incumbent ITK president Natan Obed, first elected to the role in September 2015, will run to serve a second mandate.

Since his election, Obed, originally from the Nunatsiavut region, has helped the organization draft and implement strategies on suicide prevention and tuberculosis treatment for the Inuit Nunangat.

He also saw the creation of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee, through which he’s lobbied for better federal support for housing and Inuit culture and language promotion.

ITK’s next president will be elected Aug. 16 following the organization’s annual general meeting, which begins in Inuvik Aug. 15. ITK’s president is elected to serve a three-year term.

(14) Comments:

#1. Posted by Wow!! on July 24, 2018

I’m already stuck on who to vote for!! I like them all!

#2. Posted by Oh Ima on July 24, 2018

you can’t vote, it’s the four land claims organization that vote for the President of ITK, not the people directly.

#3. Posted by None on July 24, 2018

None! does not matter ITK has never done anything for me and Nathan did not support us when we Inuit did not mind the name Edmonton Eskimos because he is too Qalunaq minded.
Does not matter who gets in because it wont make a difference for me and for a lot of us!

#4. Posted by Not a Member on July 24, 2018

I do have a ITK membership, so I cannot vote. 
How do Inuit get membership?

#5. Posted by Kanuwhipit on July 24, 2018

Are you serious Wow!! You or me, regular Inuit can’t vote for ITK President, unless you are the President of Inuit Organizations in Nunavut, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut that will be able to vote.

#6. Posted by Wow!! on July 24, 2018

I guess I really should have added in “lol” so you all would know it was sarcasm.  My fault!

#7. Posted by Duplication of ITK & ICC on July 24, 2018

Only delegates get to vote for ITK President, the same delegates who voted for ICC Canada President will vote for ITK President. Community level Inuit do not have a direct say or vote.

#8. Posted by Team Obed on July 24, 2018

Please remember, it is our regional Presidents who decide this election. Please call your President to ensure they are aware of your choice. It doesn’t have to be Mr. Obed, but I hope you will, in your consideration of candidates, remember that we are finally being taken seriously at national levels. That is in large part thanks to the informed leadership of Natan Obed.

Our leaders should be aspirational. I do not want my children to have an abuser for their leader. We are better, we deserve better. President Obed has done us better.

#9. Posted by Kujak on July 24, 2018

#3 ITK has done nothing for you, lol! You’re funny, because a national organization has to work for you and only you. Natan did an amazing job and will continue to have my support.

#10. Posted by Kelly on July 24, 2018

Oh boy! The choices! That Ittinuar guy doesn’t have a great reputation with women so I’m sure the #metoo movement will speak out if he gets in.

#11. Posted by Oh yuk on July 24, 2018

Talk about last men standing during a high school team pick.  Another 4 years of yuk regardless of who the frozen chosen select.  Oh man…this is gross.

#12. Posted by Enuk on July 24, 2018

Suvaalirniangimmiju uvattinnu. Nothing.

#13. Posted by Eskimo Inuk on July 24, 2018

To the next ITK president:
Please DO NOT attempt to change the name of the CFL team, the ‘Edmonton Eskimos.’
Thank you.

#14. Posted by what a horrible thought on July 24, 2018

The single worst thing that the land claim executives could do is select (it’s not really an election, it’s a selection) Peter Ittinuar to be national Inuit leader. The first thing that would happen is that women working at ITK would make it clear that under no circumstances will they agree to be alone in a room with him. People remember the conviction for assaulting his wife, as well as the cocaine conviction. That’s why the NDP refused to let him run for them, and why he then ran for the Green Party. Do we really want to be represented in Ottawa by men like Hunter Tootoo and Peter Ittinuar?

