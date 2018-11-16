National Inuit org wants more control over Ottawa’s Arctic spending
"Doing so would help ensure that citizens within Inuit Nunangat are not solely dependent upon southern Canadians for the delivery of essential programs and services"
Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami wants to see more federal money flow directly to Inuit organizations, rather than to provincial and territorial governments, like the Government of Nunavut.
That’s according to a position paper prepared by the national Inuit organization, on the federal government’s forthcoming Arctic Policy Framework.
The report says that federal money intended to benefit Inuit should be “made directly to the four Inuit regions rather than to the provinces and territories or aggregated into broad funding envelopes targeting ‘Indigenous peoples.’”
“Doing so would help ensure that citizens within Inuit Nunangat are not solely dependent upon southern Canadians for the delivery of essential programs and services,” states the report.
“This critical aspect of self-determination does not require political accords or constitutional change, but rather political commitment and action.”
ITK said “massive investments in air, marine and terrestrial transport infrastructure” are needed to eliminate the infrastructure deficit in Inuit Nunangat and bring fibre optic connectivity to all Inuit Nunangat communities by 2030.
But ITK said money flowing from the new policy to correct these shortfalls should flow directly to Inuit organizations.
To pave the way for this, ITK’s paper calls for an Inuit Nunangat policy to be included within the new framework.
“The inclusion of an Inuit Nunangat chapter in the document is the most efficient means for ensuring that Inuit priorities are clearly defined and reflected in the APF (Arctic Policy Framework) and, more importantly, guide future investments and activity in our homeland,” ITK said.
Also mentioned by ITK, among other things, is the need for early learning and child care centres, family violence shelters and transitional housing, addictions treatment centres, and social and transitional housing.
ITK’s paper follows a 2017 report called, A new Shared Arctic Leadership Model, from Mary Simon, the special advisor to Carolyn Bennett, then-minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.
Simon called on Ottawa to make education the cornerstone of its new Arctic policy, including the creation of an Arctic university, increased funding for early childhood education and better support for Indigenous language development.
From 2017 into 2018, the federal government also carried out consultations, online and in various regional roundtables, to gain feedback about the new policy.
Last August, in an interview with Nunatsiaq News, Dominc LeBlanc, then recently appointed as northern affairs minister, spoke about the new Arctic policy, saying he hoped his government could release the new policy “as soon as possible.”
LeBlanc said then that he favours an aggressive focus on improving infrastructure, such as dealing with overcrowded housing and access to broadband internet.
I agree and as well as the fact that devolution won’t work yet. Work towards the dissemination of funds that will more quickly and directly impact Inuit in a positive way.
Meanwhile, NTI cannot get tens of millions in mineral royalties out the door to Inuit because of infighting within the RIAs.
As well, 3 years after the settlement, the $175M Makigiaqta funds are still barely dribbling out.
We should be under no illusions that an Inuit shadow government, given the responsibility of handling public monies, would be any more effective in meeting our needs than the beleaguered GN.
Inuit Orgs would need staff, staff housing, office space and incur other overhead costs to deliver on these services.
Duplication from the GN, reducing what is left to actually do something for the Inuk on the street.
It is like trying to cut up a pie a different way so you can somehow get to eat more pie. The pie in this case being the southern taxpayer.
Nothing more than the worn out and debunked concept that our economy can be based on bureaucracy.
Instead, we need to focus on baking our own, bigger pie.
This is worrisome, scary if successful. Reading the attached ITK document it comes across as UN driven. Taking control over Nunavut (and Terr/Prov) using ITK as the naive wolf in sheep’s clothing sales promoter.
UN’s own push is to eliminate the people’s elected politicians. Replaced with non-elected bureaucrats, elites and their own controlled scientists and technocrats.
Currently, people do not directly elect the ITK president or the board. Why ITK is making the money grab for full control of spending for Inuit only Orgs? Is everyone else a nothing to ITK?
In the ITK report, ITK will follow the UN sustainable development goals, Pan-Canadian Framework on Clear Growth and Climate Change, and Agenda 2030 (furtherance of UN Agenda 2030).
Nunavut will not see the rosy picture ITK selling. Instead, massive restrictions, full control over every aspect of your life. Such as carbon credits/tax, travel control, loss of jobs and possible closing of hamlets. And all voices silenced.
I agree with this in general. I have always believed that education is the key for the success of Inuit. Over the years I have begun to realize that because our young people continue to be affected by residential schools they are seeing that a southern education is the only way.
I tend to contest that thought as it is being brought to light by Inuit who are living in the south and extend the belief that it is the only way.
When young Inuit see their own culture they see it as inferior to the southern culture. Many do not speak their own language, the education about their own culture is taught in an environment that is heavily Anglicized. They begin to see it as inferior as they are not taught all that their culture has to offer. The instructions are limited to time set by the schools as well as the limited knowledge of the culture by the administrators of the schools.
Inuit teaching Inuit in an Inuit school rather than an Arctic University would be preferable and more useful for youth