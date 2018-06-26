Airline launches new flights between Qikiqtani, Kivalliq in August
“Canadian North is responding to customer feedback”
Flying in the morning just got a little bit easier between communities in Nunavut.
Canadian North airlines announced on Thursday that they will offer new flights on Wednesdays between the Qikiqtani and Kivalliq regions, starting in August.
The flights will link Iqaluit, Cape Dorset and Rankin Inlet and will be operated using a Bombardier Dash 8 Combi aircraft.
Canadian North says it will continually adjust the seating and cargo mix on these flights to meet customer demand, as they currently do with Combi flights.
The flights have been scheduled with early departures and arrivals, to make medical travel or business or leisure travel more convenient, a news release says.
The flights will also facilitate the movement of country foods and other freight between the two regions, via Fetchable, Canadian North’s online cargo service offered in partnership with BBE Expediting Ltd.
Canadian North will continue to offer its existing Trans-Arctic service linking Yellowknife, Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit on Mondays and Fridays.
“Canadian North is responding to customer feedback and has identified this opportunity to enhance its passenger and cargo service between the Qikiqtani and Kivalliq regions,” said Andrew Pope, vice-president of scheduled services and cargo for Canadian North.
(3) Comments:
Unfortunately there are still absolutely no direct connections between the Kitikmeot Region and the Kivalliq Region or between the Kitikmeot Region and the Qikiqtani Region, leaving communities in the west isolated from the rest of Nunavut. It’s a bit frustrating to see the airlines pretending that their scheduling changes are motivated by passenger service, as cargo still rules in terms of determining the routes:
“The flights will also facilitate the movement of country foods and other freight between the two regions, via Fetchable, Canadian North’s online cargo service offered in partnership with BBE Expediting Ltd.”
No demand for ferrying cargo between the two points? No route provided by either Canadian North or First Air.
fetchable is a nice idea.
until I tried ordering a bed from Edmonton. The bed at Ikea cost $795.
the Freight that Fetchable wanted to charge was $975.00 from Edmonton to Cambridge Bay.
um, what?
no thank you.
It would be nice if they landed in Coral Harbour, like the First Air run always did.