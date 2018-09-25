Netflix series needs stronger acknowledgement of Inuit inspiration: Yup’ik student
“The creators of Avatar: the Last Airbender have borrowed a lot from the Inuit, and without our permission”
A Yup’ik college student from Alaska says many elements from Inuit culture, including geography, language, hair styles and even political disputes, have been borrowed by “Avatar: the Last Airbender,” the inspiration for a new live-action Netflix series.
“The creators of Avatar: the Last Airbender have borrowed a lot from the Inuit, and without our permission,” said Ruth Dan, a student in Rochester, New York, on social media.
Netflix announced last week that it has plans for a live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” an adaption of the popular Nickelodeon series, a graphic novel and a less successful film, bashed for its “whitewashed” casting choices.
Executive producers Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko said that they will ensure their Avatar remake features “a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast,” in a Sept. 18 release about the project.
The original “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, followed main character Aang and his friends. Their challenge: to save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending a war with the Fire Nation, one of four nations that include the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom and the Air Nomads.
The Water Tribe lives right where the Arctic is, Dan posted early Monday on Twitter, in a long discussion thread that attracted about 1,000 likes a few hours after it went up.
The Inuit* are a nation of many communities in Arctic & Subarctic regions in Russia, the US, Canada, & Greenland and totalling about 170,000 people— Low Arctic ⵙ (@tulukaruq) September 24, 2018
The N/S Water Tribes are positioned similarly in the world of Avatar, on the coldest extremes pic.twitter.com/CRLDSfFHa8
Dan also pointed out a number of names that are derived from Inuit names, including Tonraq, Unalaq and Noatak, as well as other words and the braided hairstyle of a female character.
And then there’s stuff like the igluvijait (snow houses) in Katara and Sokka’s Southern Water Tribe village, while iglu/igluit means any kind of house in many Canadian Inuktitut dialects pic.twitter.com/HQAT9ITgbI— Low Arctic ⵙ (@tulukaruq) September 24, 2018
“Avatar has even taken our modern disputes for their inspiration,” Dan said. That includes the conflict over oil and “progress” in the graphic novel “Avatar: The Last Airbender—North and South,” which she said is taken straight from conflicts over resource development in Alaska.
“So remember when you hear news about the new live-action Avatar series, it wouldn’t be possible without us. We deserve to be represented on screen,” Dan said.
She would like to see Inuit actors involved in the new series, as they were in the original one.
“They have created something really special with Avatar, and Inuit kids deserve to see themselves represented on screen as part of that,” Dan told Nunatsiaq News.
“They deserve to see that their culture is valuable, and that they won’t just be swapped out when it’s inconvenient.”
As of right now, I don’t have any concrete leads on who’s responsible for making sure the show has Inuit actors, but you can’t go wrong tweeting at @netflix— Low Arctic ⵙ (@tulukaruq) September 24, 2018
(8) Comments:
Some people are bored I guess.
I adored this series as a child.
I have hopes that the creators of this show represents us and represents us well. The guy has a point, Inuit kids would be so happy. Heck I’d be happy to watch it as a kid again especially if the creators added in Inuit to it.
Really? They needed permission? It’s a cartoon, folks.
You don’t need permission to be inspired by a people or an event, or anything. Otherwise we would have a hard time making movies inspired by anything from mideval times to a hunting documentary without the permission of the king or the original hunters.
That said I hope they properly represent all of the inspirations that make up the world. That was the issue with the movie.
There was a southerner a few years ago who thought that performing the traditional Inuit drum dances without any experience or permission would be okay. It wasn’t, the video surfaced online and many, many people were offended.
So I kind of get why the creators of the show had asked for permission, not wanting to offend anyone and all.
#5 I tried to perform jazz a few years ago, I wasn’t very good at it, but to my surprise I was completely flamed by the internet for not getting permission from Miles Davis.
Seriously though, when you say “the video surfaced online and many, many people were offended” you’re not saying anything that surprising, or even that informative.
As I’m sure you’ve noticed, the internet is a place where people routinely make theatrical displays of righteousness and moral superiority to each other. Then are is another side that see’s this as largely superficial and self serving (though I am probably simplifying by suggesting a neat dichotomy).
How would you white people like it if we “Natives” make a movie or television show about white people and get stuff that you white people care about and we do NOT ask for permission?
And who do we ask for permission?