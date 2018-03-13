NEWS: Around the Arctic

New circumpolar Arctic film fund launches in Norway

Nunavut Film Development Corp. partners with new fund

JANE GEORGE



Signatories of the agreement that creates a new Arctic Indigenous Film Fund pose with the agreement, which will be kept in a traditional Saami box. (PHOTO BY ULANNAQ INGEMANN/ ARCTIC INDIGENOUS FILM FUND) Signatories of the agreement that creates a new Arctic Indigenous Film Fund pose with the agreement, which will be kept in a traditional Saami box. (PHOTO BY ULANNAQ INGEMANN/ ARCTIC INDIGENOUS FILM FUND)

March 13, 2018 - 2:30 pm

A new Arctic film fund plans to nurture—and invest in—Indigenous film and television production around the circumpolar world.

More than 120 representatives from the international film and television industry were on hand in Kautokeino, Norway last Thursday to welcome the creation of the Arctic Film Fund.

The fund, started with seed money from the Norwegian government, will have about $1 million to invest in Indigenous circumpolar films in 2019.

Its long-term goal is to become a self-sustaining organization which will use returns on investments to support Arctic Indigenous film production.

The fund wants to increase its investments in film production so its returns can create support for more film activity. The plan is to invest about $3 million by 2020, according to a document on the organization.

Partners in the new fund include the Canada Media Fund, the International Saami Film Institute, the Nunavut Film Development Corp., Greenland Film Makers and the Archy Film Association based in Yakutia, Russia.

The announcement of the new fund’s creation took place during the two-day Indigenous Film Conference at the Saami University of Applied Sciences where the partners signed the agreement, which will be preserved in a traditional Saami wooden box.

Its creation couldn’t come at a more important time, says the organization, because the Arctic is now the focus of much global attention due to the effects of climate change—and there’s “increased interest by the global business community in the circumpolar region.”

That “requires that the voices of the Indigenous peoples in the Arctic are heard,” a document produced by the fund said.

Award-winning filmmaker David Lynch applauded its creation in a widely circulated tweet.

Dear Twitter Friends, Signaling the future of one of the great storytelling regions of the world; Canada, Russia, Greenland and Nunavut join forces with @IntSamiFilmInst to launch the Arctic Indigenous Film Fund at the #IndigenousFilmConference! — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) March 9, 2018

The overall goals of the new organization include supporting high-quality film and television productions and co-productions with indigenous peoples in Arctic regions, and creating new financing models to help audiovisual productions by indigenous peoples in the Arctic.

The fund also wants to offer young indigenous people in the Arctic opportunities to work in the media and digital business in their own communities.